Brexit news – live: Sunak and von der Leyen hold ‘final talks’ on new deal for Northern Ireland
Tory sceptics urge PM not to rush any potential deal on NI Protocol through Commons
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Windsor for “final talks” with Rishi Sunak as the pair prepare to sign off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
The historic agreement is expected to be announced by Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen at a joint press conference in Windsor later this afternoon.
During her visit, she will also meet the King at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace said the King is “pleased to meet any world leader” if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.
They will have tea late on Monday afternoon and will discuss topics including climate change and the situation in Ukraine, the palace said in a statement.
Mr Sunak is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running. Urging the DUP to back a deal, ex-PM John Major warned democracy is “thrown away” when Stormont is not sitting.
Here is the agenda for the Commons today:
Rishi Sunak is also due to make a statement to MPs about the Northern Ireland Protocol at 6:30pm.
Sunak welcomes von der Leyen in Windsor
Rishi Sunak has welcomed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green.
No 10 defends decision to advise King to meet with EU chief
Downing Street has defended the move to advise the King to meet Ursula von der Leyen, saying Rishi Sunak “fundamentally” believes the final decision is for the monarch to make.
“He firmly believes it’s for the King to make those decisions,” said the PM’s official spokesperson. Buckingham Palace has said Charles is acting on “the government’s advice”.
“It’s not uncommon for his majesty to accept invitations to meet certain leaders, he has met President Duda and President Zelensky recently. He is meeting with the president of the EU today,” Mr Sunak’s spokesperson said.
Asked why the final protocol talks were taking place in Windsor, he said: “There are a number of occasions when these sorts of talks have been held in significant locations, this is no different.”
Sunak pictured arriving for talks with von der Leyen
Rishi Sunak has been pictured arriving at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green, ahead of his meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
Sunak looking forward to finding ‘practical solutions’ at Brexit talks
Rishi Sunak has said that he is looking forward to finding “practical solutions” to the “complex challenges” around the Northern Ireland Protocol, at today’s talks.
What is the Northern Ireland protocol?
Jointly agreed by the UK and EU, the protocol is the part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that deals with the main obstacle in the divorce talks – the Irish land border.
To keep the border free flowing, London and Brussels essentially moved new regulatory and customs checks required by Brexit to the Irish Sea.
Full report:
Baroness Betty Boothroyd, first female Commons Speaker, dies aged 93
Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be Speaker of the House of Commons, has died, according to current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said she was “one of a kind”.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.
“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.”
Rich Booth and Martha McHardy report:
Baroness Betty Boothroyd, first female Commons Speaker, dies aged 93
King’s meeting with von der Leyen will go down ‘very badly’ in NI - DUP
Former DUP leader Arlene Foster said the timing of the meeting between the King and EU Commission president was “crass” and would “go down very badly” in Northern Ireland, Adam Forrest reports.
Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson, said at the weekend that a meeting would be “a cynical use, or abuse of the king” – accusing Mr Sunak of “dragging the king into a hugely controversial political issue, not just in Northern Ireland but even within his own party”.
Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News on Monday that any meeting involving the EU leader and the King at this stage appeared to be “bouncing people” into supporting the deal “and I think that was a mistake”.
Deal has cabinet backing - reports
Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal with the EU has the backing of his cabinet, according to a report.
The Times said ministers will not resign in protest at the agreement after being briefed extensively about it over the weekend.
Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, is among those who have given the plan his approval and will get advice sight of the paperwork today.
Mr Baker briefly spoke to broadcasters earlier after leaving No 10 Downing Street. He was asked whether he would support the deal as he left 10 Downing Street.
Mr Baker said: "I can only say this: that the prime minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved."
Sunak ‘looking forward’ to meeting with von der Leyen
Rishi Sunak has said he is “looking forward” to his meeting with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later.
The pair are holding “final talks” on a new Brexit deal to resolve trading issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.
The prime minister said they would discuss “shared, practical solutions to the range of challenges” around the post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Ms von der Leyen arrived in London earlier and said she is “glad” to be meeting Mr Sunak.
“I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend.”
