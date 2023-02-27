✕ Close What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and how does it affect the UK?

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Windsor for “final talks” with Rishi Sunak as the pair prepare to sign off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The historic agreement is expected to be announced by Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen at a joint press conference in Windsor later this afternoon.

During her visit, she will also meet the King at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace said the King is “pleased to meet any world leader” if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.

They will have tea late on Monday afternoon and will discuss topics including climate change and the situation in Ukraine, the palace said in a statement.

Mr Sunak is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running. Urging the DUP to back a deal, ex-PM John Major warned democracy is “thrown away” when Stormont is not sitting.