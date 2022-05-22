Disaster relief charity called in over post-Brexit lorry port queues

A crisis relief charity offering emergency help after earthquakes, hurricanes and floods is being drafted in to ease the suffering of lorry drivers stuck in post-Brexit queues.

RE:ACT Disaster Response also works in war-torn Afghanistan and Ukraine – but has now signed a deal with Kent County Council as it struggles with gridlock at the Port of Dover.

Drivers spend many hours in their cabs because of the mountain of red tape created by Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, which brought frictionless trade with the EU to the end.

The truckers have been left without access to toilets, food or drink on the M20 and M2 – previously sparking protests about some relieving themselves by the roadside

Council chiefs fear the problems are about to get worse, as tourists unable to travel because of the Covid pandemic are free to head off on summer holidays again.

Up to 50 days of gridlock are now expected every year – prompting the signing of the £158,000 six-month contract with RE:ACT, which was set up by a former Army commander.

A statement announcing the deal reads: “Kent County Council has long accepted that it has a duty to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need.”

It adds: “A direct award was used due to reasons of extreme urgency,” explaining why normal contract rules have been bypassed.

more follows