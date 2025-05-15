Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers are divided over Sir Keir Starmer’s proposed Brexit reset deal with the EU, which includes a youth mobility scheme for 18 to 30-year-olds and closer trade ties.

Starmer’s hopes of a “superb deal” are facing last-minute problems, with EU countries reportedly unhappy about Britain’s stance on fishing rights and student fees.

There is also pressure for the UK to accept the European Court of Justice’s role in disputes – a point the UK government says it will negotiate “in the national interest.”

Some readers welcomed the idea of reintroducing limited freedom of movement for young people, saying it could broaden horizons and foster closer ties with Europe. Others said it was an inevitable move – and saw it as a first step toward mending post-Brexit relations.

However, many felt the youth scheme and Brexit reset deal could be no real substitute for full EU membership or proper freedom of movement, dismissing the negotiations as window dressing.

Meanwhile, supporters of Brexit warned that any move toward closer ties with the EU could be intepretated as a betrayal of democracy, undermining the referendum result.

Here’s what you had to say:

Mutual exchange

Were there restrictions on young people visiting neighbours before the EU?

I voted for Brexit, but see no problem with the reintroduction of mutual exchange.

Martyn

From good to great

The deal will be good and when that sits alongside India and the US, it’ll be great...

But compared to the US and India deals, the existing TCA deal is already far better, because it has zero tariffs. The US has 10 per cent, and India just reduced tariffs and forced the migrant labour floodgates open.

Not sure how youth mobility will improve the wealth of British people... and how participating in EU defence will improve the lot of the British masses? But trade deals are very politicised for the UK now.

(Politically irrelevant for EU 27 nations as it's a shared sovereignty and interest.)

EuropeanObserver

Economic self-harm

Genuinely have to laugh at this negotiation performance. Both sides of the argument are going to be upset, so it must be a sensible compromise. Not really. Brexit was and remains a really stupid act of economic self-harm, and the huge increase in immigration from areas other than the EU since it happened is what is driving the authors of their own misfortune crazy – and so it should.

Aintnosanityclause

Push for easier travelling for UK tourists

Why not push for easier travelling for tourists from the UK to the EU? At the moment, we have all these ridiculous EU rules which are just a pain in the backside and really serve no purpose when applied to other European people.

Pomerol95

Extracting concessions

The youth mobility scheme was always going to happen. Starmer held it back in order to extract as many concessions from the EU as possible. Brilliant negotiator. Brillianter than Trump.

grc

Unpopularity

I do wonder at the wisdom of striking a deal that will annoy leavers and remainers when one is such an unpopular leader, leading such an unpopular party.

Interesting strategy there.

9Diamonds

A return to freedom of movement

30 is NOT youth... 16–19 or maybe 21 at a push is youth. 18–30 is simply a return to freedom of movement for working-age men, I am guessing.

The EU has long been a failure with a serious youth unemployment issue – Spain: 16–19 with over 42 per cent unemployed. Work it out.

In any case, if freedom to go, stay, and work is acceptable for 30-year-olds, why not those 50, 60?

Frankx33

Nothing to get excited about

The EU youth mobility scheme is time-limited and no substitute for proper EU freedom of movement. It's nothing to get excited about.

Hammer71

Stop tinketing at the edges

Youth mobility? All very nice for them, but what needs to happen is the full restoration of freedom of movement for anyone who wants it.

Starmer needs to stop tinkering at the edges and get Little Britain back on the road to the European Union – and let Farage, the Mail and the few remaining Brexity types spout their venom while the majority laugh at them.

rEUjoin

Won’t alleviate the economic consequences of Brexit

The youth mobility scheme and closer European defence cooperation will do nothing to alleviate the disastrous economic consequences of Brexit. The UK is still excluded from having a slice of the EU's member countries' budget on defence spending.

The US tariff reduction is spun as a successful trade deal, when Trump has succeeded in his mission to eliminate the trade surplus the UK had over the US. "Brexit reset" is a Labour con-word, just like "Change [for the worse]" and "Make Brexit work".

Opinator

The real world

A start. Let's see where it takes us. To use the language of the article, you could call me an 'ardent Rejoiner' myself, but we have to deal with the real world – the one regrettably created for us by Farage, Bozo, and Frost.

It sounds like this does that. Now that defence is a more pressing issue than in 2016, closer relations with the EU are a no-brainer. Unless Kemi or Nige get in.

Carnabyswhiskers

Doesn’t address trade

Getting closer on defence is a no-brainer, and it's fine for the youth. Being able to see how others live broadens the mind. However, it doesn't address trade, and that is the be-all and end-all of closer relationships.

We could gain tens of billions – unlike the India deal, which will help to the tune of £5 billion, but not for 15 years. Starmer is afraid to upset the snake oil drinkers.

Boy from ceiber

Tread carefully

Brexit was clear, and so was the government leaflet sent to every home prior to the referendum – and that Brexit meant leaving all EU institutions. This is what the people voted for.

Your go, Starmer, and tread carefully, because any breach will mean Reform gets stronger and people will remove this Labour government from power via mass strike action.

ProudUK

Bringing the country together...

Keir is great at bringing the country together... He manages to upset everyone from across the political spectrum.

That said, I hope this goes well. We really need some good news for a change.

theculture

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

