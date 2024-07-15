Brexit is back as Starmer’s Europe minister heads to Brussels

Support truly

Keir Starmer has wasted little time in pushing for a reset of Britain’s post-Brexit relations with the EU, with his new Europe minister getting the train to Brussels today.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the new minister for the constitution and European relations, tweeted this morning an image of him getting on the Eurostar to Brussels from London St Pancras to meet with EU commission vice president Maros Sefcovic for a new round of Brexit talks.

While Labour have made it clear they will not try to rejoin the EU or the customs union and single market, their manifesto promised a “reset” of Brexit relations and a renegotiated deal.

Many had believed that Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework would be the end of Brexit talks, but Sir Keir told The Independent during the election that problems with the trade agreement signed by Boris Johnson and hold ups at the border still need to be resolved.

All aboard for the train to Brussels for more Brexit talks ( UK Government )

On the table for the EU is a full or partial return of free movement of people, with discussions over free movement for young people being top of their agenda.

As he got on the train this morning, Mr Thomas Symonds said: “Travelling to Brussels today for discussions with Maros Sefcovic at the EU Commission as we reset the GB/ EU relationship.”

according to the Cabinet Office, the meeting aims to set the ground for further discussions between the UK and EU as the UK seeks to reset its relationship with the bloc and build closer cooperation on shared issues.

A statement said that the meeting follows their positive introductory call on Sunday 7t July and Mr Thomas-Symonds’ visit to Brussels on 8 July, on his first full day in the role, where he met with the UK Ambassador to the EU and addressed staff at the UK Mission to the EU.

He was also at the Nato conference in Washington DC where he took a lead role in talking to EU partners who are member states of the defence alliance in preparation for the European Political Council (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace on Thursday this week.

Part of the renegotiation involves the UK creating a new defence and security pact with the EU which will include joining more parts of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (Pesco). While Pesco is the basis of a fledgeling new EU military, Sir Keir denied that he wants the UK to beome part of an EU army.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Our government is committed to resetting the relationship with the European Union, to strengthen ties, reinforce our security and tackle barriers to trade.

“The EU and member states are among the UK’s closest friends and allies. With war in Europe, and shared global challenges, in areas such as climate change and illegal migration, a strong UK - EU alliance is vital.

“I am looking forward to meeting the executive vice president in Brussels today, it was a pleasure to speak to him immediately after my appointment last week. I expect to be engaging with him and EU colleagues much more in the coming months, as we work together to help make our continent safer and more prosperous.”

Mr Sefcovic said: “The EU and the UK are close neighbours, partners, and allies, sharing values as well as challenges that are global in nature. I am looking forward to receiving Minister Thomas-Symonds to discuss ways to strengthen our cooperation, while making the most of our existing agreements that form the cornerstone of our partnership.”