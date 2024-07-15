✕ Close Commons leader condemns Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil 35 new bills into the King’s Speech next week.

The new laws will hand greater powers to local leaders and to economic watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with growth a key part of the prime minister’s agenda, the government has said.

He described the measures, to be announced on Wednesday, as the “down payment” on the change his government is seeking to deliver.

The prime minister has said his Government will aim to break down “barriers of opportunity” to playing football as he seeks to capitalise on the England team’s success in Euro 2024.

But the SNP has urged Labour to abolish the two-child benefit cap at the King’s Speech, Stephen Flynn has said.

It comes as Sir Keir announced his government will work to ensure the legacy of Gareth Southgate’s team reaching the Euro 2024 final and that of the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup last year.

The plans are expected to include support for grassroots football clubs and improving access to sport in schools.