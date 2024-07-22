Pressure building on Starmer to go further reversing the harms of Brexit

Support truly

New Labour MPs joined parliamentarians from the Opposition benches in starting to build pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to reverse the harms of Brexit.

The new prime minister gave his first statement to the Commons today since taking office reporting back on the Nato summit in Washington DC and the European Political Community (EPC) summit he hosted at Blenheim Palace last week.

But while, Sir Keir again reiterated his promise to renegotiate the UK’s deal with the European Union and to create a new security pact, it was clear the mood in the House was for him to go further.

A number of new and veteran Labour MPs got to their feet to press the prime minister to go further on undoing Brexit with others calling for the UK to consider rejoining the single market and customs union.

Starmer gave his first statement as PM to the Commons ( Parliament TV )

New MP for Leeds North West Katie White said: “Does he agree that the shifting relationship with the European Union led by the previous government has indeed made us economically poorer and undermined small business like the toy shop in my constituency in Houseford which closed?”

Andrew Lewin, who defeated former defence secretary Grant Shapps in Welwyn Hatfield, made clear that he believes the UK should start realigning itself to EU regulations to ease trade.

He said: “I want to thank [the prime minister] particularly for his efforts in resetting our relationship with the European Union.

“It is regret that the deal signed by the party opposite [the Tories] when they were in government did real damage to our economy. They put up barriers to the European Union and increase red tape. Now is the time for a new relationship and take practical measures to increase our allignment with the European Union such as the mutal recognition of professional qualifications.”

Sir Keir told MP that the Brexit deal “is not good enough” and makes trade harder.

However, when confronted by Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville-Roberts over why he does not want to reverse “the toxi Tory legacy” of Brexit and reenter the the customs union and single market for the “benefit of economic security”, Sir Keir refused.

He said: “I don’t think we should ignore the referendum and go back into the EU,” he retorted.

However, the number of MPs pushing on the matter with the pro-Brexit ranks much reduced with the collapse of the Tories despite the arrivals of five Reform UK MPs with Nigel Farage, supporters of pushing for the UK to rejoin have taken heart.

The main rejoin movement warned Sir Keir that “tinkering will not be enough” when it comes to resetting the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Richard Kilpatrick of the European Movement UK said: "It is becoming abundantly clear that economic growth, investment in public services, and meaningful change cannot be achieved without first accepting that Brexit isn’t working.

“Tinkering around the edges of Brexit will not open the door to a new relationship with Europe. The Prime Minister must listen to those in his own party and lay bare the impacts of Brexit on our economy and society. That is why we ask him to commission a transparent, forward-looking inquiry on Brexit which includes a review of our membership of the single market and customs union.

“With a new Government should come the opportunity to change our relationship with Europe. Brexit was the legacy of the last parliament, and we can see from the election results that that legacy was resoundingly rejected.

"We should welcome the clear shift by the Prime Minister to rebuild our relationship with Europe. In last week’s European Political Summit, Starmer took the first steps in reinstating the trust between the UK and our closest allies in Europe."