✕ Close Victoria Atkins shouts at environment minister as speaker calls her behaviour 'abominable'

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Keir Starmer is set to launch a new body to tackle Britain’s “fragmented and broken”skills training system.

Speaking from Hampshire, the prime minister will unveil Skills England in a bid to ensure training provision is aligned with the needs of the economy.

The body, which was included in Labour’s manifesto, will also work with the Migration Advisory Committee in an effort to reduce reliance on workers from overseas by addressing areas where home-grown skills can be improved.

It comes as the PM paid tribute to Joe Biden’s “remarkable career” after the US president announced he would not be seeking a second term.

Despite the 81-year-old’s decision to stand down, Sir Keir vowed to work with him for the remainder of his presidency.

Speaking on the media round, education secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was “surprised” by Biden’s decision but claimed the government’s priority is to ensure the “strong” UK-US relationship continues.