Boris Johnson has attacked Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the DUP – warning that it could tie the UK to EU rules on the trade of goods in future.

Mr Sunak’s government has set out its deal with the DUP to remove routine checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in a bid to restore powersharing at Stormont.

The so-called “green lane” process – which requires percentages of goods to be checked in NI as they arrive from GB – will be rebranded as the “UK internal market system”.

But Mr Johnson, and some leading right-wing Tory rebels, have claimed that the new agreement could thwart Britain’s post-Brexit “freedom” to diverge from EU rules.

The former PM – who has continually criticised Mr Sunak since he was kicked out of No 10 in 2022 – called on the government to have the “courage” to ditch more Brussels regulations.

“We must retain the appetite and the courage to diverge from the low-growth high-regulation European model,” said Mr Johnson on X, formerly Twitter.

“We must at all costs avoid a return to anything remotely like the disastrous ‘Chequers’ formula, whereby artificial concerns about the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland are used to keep the whole of the UK in alignment with EU rules.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at odds over Brexit again (Getty Images)

Mr Johnson’s former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost – believed to be part of a small cabal of right-wing MPs and ex-advisers plotting to bring down Mr Sunak – said he agreed with the former PM.

The trouble-making Tory peer warned that Wednesday’s new agreement with the DUP should not “slow” the push to diverge from the EU.

Under the new deal set out in the command paper, the post-Brexit “red lane” for transporting goods from GB to NI and on into the EU single market in the Republic of Ireland will remain.

But routine checks will be removed from “green lane” on goods from the GB destine to stay in NI and replaced with checks on when “smuggling and disease risks” are suspected. The government prediction that 80 per cent of goods will now move free of routine checks.

The government has pledged to amend domestic law – specifically a section of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act – to affirm the fact that new EU laws will not automatically apply in Northern Ireland, and must first be subject to democratic oversight by Stormont.

In respect of further UK divergence from EU standards, there is also a legal requirement that new Westminster legislation is assessed as to whether it “impacts on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain”.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris sets out new deal agreed with DUP (Getty Images)

Former home secretary Priti Patel and former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg challenged Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to explain how the UK would be able to diverge on EU rules without risking arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Mr Heaton-Harris insisted that the deal did not “change the freedoms and powers we have secured through Brexit”. The minister added: “It will not reduce our ability to diverge, nor our commitment to do so, should it be in the interest of the United Kingdom.”

But fellow right-winger Theresa Villiers – the former Northern Ireland secretary – also said she was “troubled” by the deal and the prospect of it being rushed through parliament.

“It is vital that there’s nothing in the deal which prevents Great Britain from diverging from EU rules,” she told The Telegraph.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has hailed the plan – claiming it would effectively scrap the contentious so-called Irish Sea border for goods. “There should not be a border within the UK internal market – these proposals remove that border.”

The DUP has agreed to drop its two-year blockade of Stormont – but there are those within the unionist party who remain deeply sceptical of the proposed agreement.

Sammy Wilson MP, the most outspoken, said the UK would still have to follow EU rules. “This is a result of this spineless, weak-kneed, Brexit-betraying government – refusing to take on the EU and its interference in Northern Ireland.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has hailed deal (PA)

Legislation promised in the deal is set to be fast-tracked through parliament on Thursday to enable the swift restoration of the institutions at Stormont – possibly as soon as Saturday.

No 10 had insisted earlier this week that the DUP deal would not mean the Windsor Framework agreement Mr Sunak struck with the EU Commission would not have to be reopened.

But Downing Street said on Wednesday that the deal contains “significant” changes to the Windsor deal’s “operation” – but is not about altering the “fundamentals” of the framework.

Nevertheless, it is understood the EU has been kept up to date with the package. And implementation of changes will be examined by the EU-UK joint committee in the weeks ahead.

A requirement that saw certain goods sold in Northern Ireland to display a label stating “not for sale in the EU” will now to extend to cover the whole UK.

The Sunak government is also creating two new bodies. An UK East-West Council will bring together representatives from government, business and the education sector from Northern Ireland and Great Britain. And Intertrade UK will promote trade within the UK.