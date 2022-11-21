Jump to content

Rishi Sunak rules out any new EU trade deal that undermines Brexit freedoms

‘The UK will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 21 November 2022 11:44
Rishi Sunak has rejected any move to rebuild damaged trade with the EU that would undermine the UK’s freedoms, insisting Brexit is “delivering” for the country.

Speaking to the CBI conference, the prime minister was asked how he would deliver on the chancellor’s claim that the “vast majority” of barriers – blamed for a 15 per cent plunge in trade – can be removed.

Jeremy Hunt’s comments have alarmed many Tories, despite the government rejecting suggestions that it will pursue a closer “Swiss-style” agreement with Brussels.

But Mr Sunak insisted: “Let me be unequivocal about this. Under my leadership, the UK will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws.”

The prime minister pointed to control of borders and new trade deals, claiming: “Brexit can deliver, and is already delivering, enormous benefit and opportunities.”

He also rejected the CBI’s call for fixed-term visas to allow businesses to bring in more overseas workers to plug labour shortages – insisting his priority is to curb illegal, cross-Channel migration.

The British people must have “trust and confidence that the system works and is fair” before a wider conversation about immigration, Mr Sunak told business leaders.

The “Swiss-style deal” rumour has threatened to reignite the Tories’ Brexit wars – despite it being highly unlikely the EU would offer such an arrangement, even if the UK wanted it.

Nigel Farage has called it a “betrayal”, claiming the Conservatives would be “destroyed at the next general election in a way that they cannot begin to contemplate”.

However, the government is under pressure to explain how it will mitigate the forecast 4 per cent hit to GDP, with a 15 per cent loss of trade, from Boris Johnson’s hard Brexit deal.

