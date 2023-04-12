US rules out post-Brexit trade deal talks with UK during Biden visit

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US has ruled out talks about a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK during President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden will today meet Rishi Sunak in Belfast, but the pair are not expected to discuss a free trade agreement, a White House official said.

National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat said: "I don’t anticipate that the two leaders are going to be talking about a free trade agreement on this trip.”

But Ms Sloat added: "We’re continually looking for ways to engage with the UK on a range of economic issues." And she confirmed Mr Biden has invited Mr Sunak to Washington in June, where they will discuss economic topics.

Britain is looking to strike trade agreements following its departure from the European Union and Brexiteeers have previously claimed a deal with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.

But successive prime ministers including Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss all failed to pin down a deal with the US.

Mr Sunak’s new Windsor Framework pact with the EU raised hopes that tensions with the Democrats in the US could ease, paving the way for talks.

But last month Mr Sunak downplayed the prospect of talks on such a deal being struck, insisting that trans-Atlantic trade was “growing massively anyway”.

He told GB News: “It’s just people should actually know that our relationship with America economically is very strong, our exports are growing massively anyway and we’re concluding agreements with states.”

Mr Biden arrived in Belfast on Air Force One on Tuesday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The White House last week said the visit to Belfast would “mark the tremendous progress” since the agreement was signed. It added that the visit would “underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities".

Mr Biden is expected to make several stops north and south of the Irish border, including a visit to Dublin where he will address Irish parliamentarians and meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.