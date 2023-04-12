Rishi Sunak greets Joe Biden as US president lands in Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak met Joe Biden on the runway of RAF Aldergrove on Tuesday evening (11 April) as the US president landed in Northern Ireland for an historic four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

The two world leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in Belfast and take part in engagements to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement peace deal which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also greeted Mr Biden as he alighted from the aircraft with US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy.

