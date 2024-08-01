EU reveals its eight demands for a better relationship with Britain

Support truly

The EU has warned Sir Keir Starmer his attempt to repair relations with the bloc may fail if he does not meet a list of eight demands, it has emerged.

The prime minister has made rebuilding ties with Brussels a top priority since the general election, after years of mistrust between the two sides over Brexit.

And the European Commission has welcomed Sir Keir’s positive approach, but issued a list of tests through which the UK can “demonstrate real government commitment” to its withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Brussels has issued a list of eight demands to the UK ( PA Archive )

The list, revealed by the Financial Times, said Britain must fully implement existing post-Brexit agreements on Northern Ireland and the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

EU diplomats told the paper the two measures would be seen as a “test of good faith” in the new relationship.

It also listed the need for a High Court ruling, that EU citizens in Britain should not have to make separate applications for settled status after living in the UK for five years, to be implemented in full.

The list also raised concerns about UK authorities failing to accurately certify animal and plant products, called for non-compliant consignments to be rejected by vets at the border and called for a scheme to check pets to be deployed “urgently”. It also called for a new system to provide data on the content of parcels to be implemented as soon as possible.

“This needs to be fixed before we talk about cooperation in new areas,” one diplomat told the FT.

Sir Keir has repeatedly talked up his drive to reset relations with Europe after years of deterioration under the Conservatives.

Keir Starmer has made a reset in relations with Europe a key focus of his government ( PA Wire )

There was a slight improvement under Rishi Sunak, who last year signed the Windsor Framework to end the row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

But further meetings with European leaders have been a key focus of Sir Keir’s first weeks in office.

In July he hosted leaders from across the continent at a major summit in Blenheim Palace, declaring that the UK would be a “friend and a partner ready to work with you” and “not part of the European Union, but very much part of Europe”.

The prime minister wants to strike a security pact with the EU and address some of the trading problems under the current Brexit deal.

Rishi Sunak struck the Windsor Framework in a sign of a thawing in relations with the EU ( PA Wire )

He has so far refused to entertain the prospect of a youth mobility deal with the bloc, which would allow young people to live, study and work across the EU, in exchange for EU citizens being able to do the same in the UK. But sources told the FT such a deal was a priority for the bloc, alongside access to British fishing waters and the UK rejoining the Erasmus student exchange programme.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the leaked document, while a European Commission spokesman said: “The EU is committed to a positive agenda with the UK, based on the full respect, and the faithful and timely implementation of the withdrawal agreement, including the Windsor framework, and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which are the cornerstone for the EU-UK relationship.”