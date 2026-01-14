Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is intensifying its focus on Arctic security, the Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said as she tours Scandinavia.

Her visit comes amid ongoing concerns regarding US threats to annex Greenland, highlighting the strategic importance of the region.

Ms Cooper is also poised to advocate for enhanced Nato efforts to safeguard the High North from Russian aggression.

During her visit to Finland and Norway on Wednesday, she is scheduled to meet Finnish border guards and British Royal Marines at Norway's Camp Viking base.

Ms Cooper said the government is "reinforcing our diplomatic and security commitment to the region."

Ahead of the trip, she said: “Britain is stepping up on Arctic security. With our allies we are working to strengthen Arctic defences and deter any attempts from the likes of Vladimir Putin to threaten our interests and our infrastructure.”

Ms Cooper said the government is ‘reinforcing our diplomatic and security commitment to the region’ ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA )

She added: “We see it as our responsibility and our duty to tackle these challenges head on, making us all safer in the process.

“Arctic security is a critical transatlantic partnership issue for the security of Britain and Nato. Coming together as an alliance allows us to unify and tackle this emerging threat.”

But while Ms Cooper’s visit has been billed as focusing on Arctic security, it comes under the shadow of Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that the US needs to take over Greenland to prevent Russia or China getting hold of the territory.

Mr Trump’s administration has even threatened to use force to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark, prompting concern about the future of the transatlantic alliance.

On Tuesday, Greenland’s energy minister Naaja Nathanielsen told a press conference in Westminster the territory had “no intention of becoming American” and felt “betrayed” by the US.

But while she warned that “we would all be under attack” if the US invaded Greenland, she maintained that Greenland wanted “a peaceful solution” and was open to greater security monitoring or an expanded Nato deployment.

Since the US began talking more loudly about annexing Greenland at the start of 2026, the UK appears to have increased discussions of Arctic security, with Sir Keir Starmer mentioning the issue in calls with Mr Trump, the Danish prime minister and the Nato secretary-general last week.