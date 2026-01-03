Britain urged to enforce Australian-style social media ban for teenagers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK should consider implementing an Australian-style social media ban to shield teenagers from online radicalisation, according to the government’s independent terrorism watchdog.

Jonathan Hall KC issued a stark warning, describing the internet as a "portal to horrific acts of violence".

He cautioned that interactions with artificial intelligence, such as extremist chatbots, could lead young individuals "down the dial of death".

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Hall asserted that Britain could "take back control" from major tech companies through new policy initiatives.

He highlighted Australia’s recent ban, which came into effect last month, as an example of "improving" legislation.

This measure aims to prevent children under 16 from accessing social media platforms including TikTok, X, and Instagram.

Companies found in breach of the regulations face substantial fines, potentially reaching up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (£25.6 million).

Critics have voiced privacy concerns and questioned whether the ban can be effectively enforced, while the country’s government says it is needed to protect young people from online harms.

Mr Hall said the ban was “partial and circumventable” but “has echoes of other improving social legislation such as compulsory seat belts and the smoking ban in pubs.”

Online networks are encouraging some children to commit acts of violence against their peers, the senior lawyer, who is the UK’s independent reviewer of terror legislation, said.

He cited Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 when he stabbed three young girls to death, and 19-year-old Nicholas Prosper, who murdered his mother and two siblings and was on his way to carry out a school shooting when he was stopped by police.

Both killers had looked at extreme and violent material online before carrying out the attacks, though neither case was deemed to fall strictly within the definition of terrorism.

“Terrorist chatbots or avatars of celebrated mass killers, always present and eager to please, are precisely the wrong companions for disturbed teenagers like Axel Rudakubana and Nicholas Prosper,” he said.

“It is entirely foreseeable that chatbots will stimulate some misfits even further down the dial of death.”

He added: “Taking children away from their devices is a whole lot easier than parents monitoring their content, laughably suggested by the tech companies as an alternative to regulation.”

Elsewhere, Mr Hall, who carried out a report on extremism within prisons, warned that certain cases risked giving human rights a “bad name” after a double murderer won compensation over his treatment in jail.

Fuad Awale was awarded £7,500 in damages after claiming decisions to house him in a close supervision centre, segregated from the wider prison population due to the risk he poses, had affected his mental health.

Taxpayers will also foot a £240,000 legal bill following the High Court ruling that Awale’s right to a “private life” under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) had been breached.

Asked about the case, Mr Hall said he was not critical of the judicial decision but said the law was “very open-ended” and the case illustrated how its application in some instances can result in “surprising” outcomes.

“I think it’s probably damaging to have such uncertainty,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Hall said prison authorities had “unsurprisingly” not wanted Awale, who was assessed as holding extremist beliefs, to associate behind bars with one of the Islamist killers of Fusilier Lee Rigby.

“It’s not a totally new case, but what it illustrates it that these very open-ended rights are being used in increasingly, I think I’m going to say surprising situations.

“And I’m not critical of the judge, because it’s often quite hard to work out when these rights apply or not, but it does result in, I think what most people would say are quite surprising outcomes.

“I think, just to finish the point, I also think that they risk giving human rights a bit of a bad name.”