Budget speech – live: Sunak urged to put climate at heart of announcement as he pledges recovery ‘optimism’
Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end suspicions he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.
The chancellor will unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links in a three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.
He is also expected to continue the decade-long freeze on fuel duty – after prices at the pumps leapt to a record 143p a litre – despite criticism that the move clashes with climate policy.
In addition, the chancellor will hail “a new age of optimism" in his Budget amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from Covid.
The chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks up building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment into regional transport projects.
Rishi Sunak planning to soften blow of Universal Credit cuts with ‘taper rate’ tweak
Rishi Sunak is planning to soften the blow of his cuts to Universal Credit by tweaking the benefits system, according to reports.
The chancellor is expected to change the so-called "taper rate" for claimants in work – a move which would let them keep more of their wages.
But the £20-a-week cut is still expected to go ahead – and charities warn that tweaking the taper will not help the poorest.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone explains more in this article:
Labour calls on chancellor to set out urgent plan to support families through winter
Labour has called on chancellor Rishi Sunak to set out an immediate plan to support families through the winter when he delivers his Budget.
Shadow Treasury chief secretary Bridget Phillipson said many low-income families have been hit hard by the ending of the temporary £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit.
"It is the biggest cut to social security we have seen since the welfare state was created," she told Sky News.
"For many families it is all they have ever known. A lot of families started receiving Universal Credit because of the pandemic. It is a massive hit to families' incomes.
"We want to see immediate action to deal with the cost-of-living crisis facing families as we are entering a pretty tough winter for lots of people, but also businesses too.
"We have had a lot of smoke and mirrors going into this Budget, and it's all very good and well the government promising things, but if that doesn't lead to people feeling that extra support in their pocket, that will be the real test for the government."
Reducing Universal Credit taper rate would help 1.7 million families
According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 5.5 million families were affected by the £20 per week universal credit cut, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.
Reducing the taper rate - as speculated - will help 1.7 million families (those in work).
Chancellor should ‘think carefully’ about pressures on those with modest incomes, says Robert Jenrick
Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has said chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to think carefully about the pressures on people on modest incomes when he delivers the Budget.
Mr Jenrick said that while there were "reasons for optimism", the chancellor still had to contend with rising inflation and a global supply chain shortage.
"I think the OBR forecasts are going to show the economy has grown substantially therefore we are borrowing much less as a country, and that gives the Chancellor more room to invest in the future of public services like the NHS," Mr Jenrick told Sky News.
"But I think he is also going to have to think carefully about people on the most modest incomes and how he can help them in what is undoubtedly still going to be a difficult period when we are seeing inflation rising, higher energy prices and so on."
Chancellor urged to use budget to help scots facing 'real cost of living crisis'
Scotland’s finance secretary has urged the chancellor to reinstate the £20 a week recently removed from Universal Credit.
Kate Forbes said Scots were facing a "real cost of living crisis" in a letter to Rishi Sunak as she called on him to use his keynote address in the Commons to "provide certainty to the wider public sector, boost the economy and support our most vulnerable at this challenging time".
Ms Forbes, who will set out the Scottish government's draft budget for next year in December, stressed ministers at Holyrood were "strongly opposed to any return to austerity".
The finance secretary appealed to the chancellor to re-think the government's recent decision to end the £20 a week uplift in Universal Credit introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chancellor to pledge Covid recovery ‘optimism’
Rishi Sunak will hail a "new age of optimism" in his budget amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from Covid.
The chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks up building a "stronger economy of the future", with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment into regional transport projects.
Mr Sunak's spending plans are likely to be bolstered by forecasts of faster growth than predicted in the spring as the economy roars back into life since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, according to analysts.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent body whose forecasts guide Budget spending, is expected to up its growth outlook for 2021, cut its unemployment prediction and pencil in lower borrowing thanks to higher tax receipts.
Rishi Sunak urged to put climate at heart of budget announcement
Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end suspicions he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.
The chancellor will today unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links in a three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. We’ll be bringing you all the latest stories and headlines as chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his budget in the House of Commons today.
