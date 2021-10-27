Rishi Sunak has begun setting out his plans to create an economy “fit for a new age of optimism” – revealing measures to boost wages, skills and productivity as the UK recovers from the Covid crisis.

The chancellor was under pressure to ease the cost-of-living concerns faced by families hit by rising bills, ease the burden on businesses and provide much-needed investment in the NHS and public services.

So what exactly has Mr Sunak had to offer in his Autumn Budget and Spending Review? The Independent takes a closer look at some the key announcements.

Universal Credit

Mr Sunak announced measures to help Universal Credit claimants by allowing them to keep a bit more of the benefit as they earn more.

The “taper rate” – the amount of benefit taken away for every £1 earned above the claimant’s work allowance – will be reduced from 63p to 55p. The chancellor claimed it amounted “£2bn tax cut for low-income families” – and said the changes would come into force within weeks.

While this will ease the burden on claimants who are in work, it does not compensate for the £20-a-week cut earlier this month (worth £6bn), or do anything to help people who are not in work.

Air passenger duty

The chancellor has also announced reforms to air passenger duty. Flights between airports in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be subject to a new lower rate of air passenger duty from April next year.

However, from April 2023, a new ultra-long-haul band will cover flights of over 5,500 miles. “Less than 5% of passengers will pay more – but those who fly furthest will pay the most,” Mr Sunak said.

Business rates

Mr Sunak announced some minor reforms to business rates – including introducing more frequent revaluations every three years from 2023, a 12-month rate holiday on property improvements, and relief for business owners adopting solar panels.

It falls short of the cut to business rates and overhaul of the system that Tory MPs had been looking for, and Labour has promised.

Alcohol Duty

A planned increase on spirits, beer and wines duty will be cancelled, said Mr Sunak – claiming it amounts to a £3bn tax cut for the hospitality industry.

Mr Sunak said he would simplify the system of alcohol duties from 15 duty rates to just six – promising lower rates for lower-strength beers and wines. But he said some higher-strength spirits would see higher rates. “The stronger the drink, the higher the rate,” he said.

Fuel duty

Mr Sunak said the planned fuel duty rise would be cancelled – so it will remain frozen at 57.95p a litre until next year. “With fuel prices at the highest level in eight years, I’m not prepared to add to the squeeze on families and small businesses.”

Education

Mr Sunak has promised an extra £4.7bn for schools by 2024-25, saying just under £2bn of new funding will go to help schools and colleges recover from the pandemic.

He said that funding plans will means spending for each pupil will be returned to 2010 levels, and also announced an extra £200m to continue the holiday activities scheme.

Minimum wage and public sector pay

The chancellor announced ahead of the Budget that has accepted a recommendation from the Low Pay Commission to increase the National Living wage from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour for workers aged 23 and over.

Sunak has announced he is ending the year-long public sector pay freeze, but did not reveal whether the pay rises would be above inflation (currently 3.1 per cent) – saying it would be up to the public sector pay review bodies.

NHS funding

In another pre-Budget announcement, there is an additional £5.9bn allocated to the NHS to tackle the huge backlog in care following the Covid crisis – with investment in diagnostic services, surgical hubs and boosting bed capacity.

Some £3.8bn of the extra spending to get the health service “back on track”, while £2.1bn will go on “digitising” the NHS – as the government attempts to push the health service into an efficiency drive.

This is on top of the £12bn expected to be raised from what will become the Health and Social Care Levy. That means it is technically investment, rather than so-called day-to-day spending.

Transport

The government has topped up a pledge to increase funding for trams, trains, buses and cycleways in a bid to improve local transport across England.

But only a small share of the £7bn touted by the Treasury before the Budget for transport is new money – only around £1.5bn is additional funding, with most of the sum being made in previous commitments.

Growth, borrowing and spending

The chancellor said the forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) shows the UK economy will grow by 6.5 per cent this year – followed by lower growth of 2.1 per cent in 2023, 1.3 per cent in 2024, 1.6 per cent in 2025.

But inflation is expected to spike to 4 per cent next year, Mr Sunak revealed – as the economy struggles to keep up with demand in the wake of Covid and Brexit.

Mr Sunak has also set out new fiscal rules: debt must fall as a percentage of GDP and the government should only borrow to invest in future growth during “normal times”.