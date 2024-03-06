Watch live as Jeremy Hunt presents red box on Downing Street ahead of Budget

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt holds up the red box outside Downing Street ahead of the Budget on Wednesday 6 March.

The chancellor is expected to make a 2p cut to national insurance central to his announcement, which he said would deliver “more opportunity and more prosperity”.

Mr Hunt, who has faced pressure from Tory MPs to ease the record-high tax burden, promised “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth” as he seeks to woo voters ahead of this year’s general election.

He looks likely to announce a cut in national insurance by a further two percentage points on Wednesday, matching a cut in the autumn statement.

The change could save the average worker £450 a year, adding up to £900 when combined with last year’s move.

Mr Hunt was widely reported to have defied calls from some in Downing Street and many Conservative MPs to reduce income tax, which is more expensive but better understood by many voters.