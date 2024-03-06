✕ Close Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’

Jeremy Hunt has vowed to unveil “permanent” tax cuts in today’s Budget, as a result of “the progress we’ve made” in delivering on Rishi Sunak’s economic priorities.

With the Tories’ popularity languishing at a 45-year low, the chancellor is widely expected to hand voters another 2p cut to national insurance contributions, in a repeat of his autumn statement – with some reports even suggesting an additional 1 per cent cut to income tax could be forthcoming, citing a cabinet minister.

But leading pollster Professor Sir John Curtice told The Independent that he would be “surprised” if the move, expected to be announced by Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, improved the Tories standing in the polls – with reversing the “pretty awful state” of public services deemed to be a larger priority for voters.

And experts warned there are “huge questions” about whether Britain can really afford such a move, with Resolution Foundation economist Adam Corlett warning it will likely only lead to tax increases after the general election.