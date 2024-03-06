Budget 2024 – live: Jeremy Hunt to slash national insurance by 2p amid claims of surprise income tax cut
Chancellor cutting national insurance would amount to ‘fiddling while Rome burns’, says senior Tory
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
Jeremy Hunt has vowed to unveil “permanent” tax cuts in today’s Budget, as a result of “the progress we’ve made” in delivering on Rishi Sunak’s economic priorities.
With the Tories’ popularity languishing at a 45-year low, the chancellor is widely expected to hand voters another 2p cut to national insurance contributions, in a repeat of his autumn statement – with some reports even suggesting an additional 1 per cent cut to income tax could be forthcoming, citing a cabinet minister.
But leading pollster Professor Sir John Curtice told The Independent that he would be “surprised” if the move, expected to be announced by Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, improved the Tories standing in the polls – with reversing the “pretty awful state” of public services deemed to be a larger priority for voters.
And experts warned there are “huge questions” about whether Britain can really afford such a move, with Resolution Foundation economist Adam Corlett warning it will likely only lead to tax increases after the general election.
Starmer: Working people ‘worse off’ after 14 years of Tory ‘failure’ on economy
Working people are “worse off” after 14 years of Tory “failure” on the economy, Keir Starmer has said ahead of the Budget.
The Labour leader also shared a picture of himself and Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, on X preparing their response to the fiscal statement, to be deliver at around 12:30pm.
“Taxes rising, prices going up, and now Britain hit by recession,” he wrote.
“It’s time for change. Only Labour has a plan to deliver it - with more jobs, more investment, and more money in your pocket.”
Watch: Hunt says ‘great Budgets can change history’
Jeremy Hunt has said “great Budgets can change history” in a new video posted to X, Zoe Grunewald reports.
The Treasury has shared a video of the chancellor talking up his budget, just hours before Mr Hunt arrives at the despatch box.
In the footage Jeremy Hunt says "great budgets can change history" and insists that the government is "bringing down taxes".
He says: "The economy is set for healthy growth. We’re putting more money into public services and we’re bringing down taxes. Stick to the plan."
Budget 2024: Everything we know ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s statement
Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver a crucial Budget for the Tory party on Wednesday as they languish behind Labour in the polls.
The pressure will be on Mr Hunt to deal with a spluttering economy that has entered a recession and help alleviate pressures from the cost of living crisis that continues to engulf the country.
Senior Tories have been strongly hinting that the chancellor could give the green light to tax cuts, either to national insurance or income tax, to try and woo voters back.
Here The Independent takes a look at what we can expect from the spring Budget:
Everything we know about Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget so far
Jeremy Hunt under pressure to solve flatlining economy and alleviate cost of living crisis
Jeremy Hunt holds up red box in front of No 10
Judge the Budget on its merits, not its electoral potential, says think-tank chief
Torsten Bell, head of the Resolution Foundation think-tank, has issued a plea for analysis of today’s Budget not to be primarily through the lens of a looming general election.
Jeremy Hunt could announce surprise cut to income tax too, minister claims
While many are now expecting a 2p cut to national insurance in today’s Budget, one cabinet minister has been quoted as telling Politico that the chancellor could also cut income tax by 1 per cent.
The prospect of Jeremy Hunt opting to cut both taxes seems unlikely given the current state of Britain’s economy – but some Tories have urged the chancellor to choose cutting income tax instead of national insurance.
Ex-home secretary Priti Patel said cutting income tax would “show we back working households”, while another Tory MP was quoted as telling Politico that “there’s no use cutting national insurance” because “no one understands it, or if they do they just don’t think it will make any difference”.
Watch: Vegan caller 'put off' voting for Labour due to Keir Starmer being merely vegetarian
What would you like to see announced in the spring Budget?
If you were given the reigns to Number 11, what policies would you implement?
Would you be keen to see more help introduced for first-time buyers? Or would you rather see enhanced VAT relief on electric vehicle charging brought in?
Share your opinion here and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.
Think-tanks say NI tax cuts will widen economic and financial disparities
Jeremy Hunt is widely expected to cut a 2p off of national insurance today in a mass giveaway for voters ahead of the general election. But think tanks have said this could plunge thousands of families into poverty.
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said that a further 2p cut in the pound would cost the government £10.4bn, and almost half of that would end up in the pockets of the richest 20 per cent of households, while a meagre 3 per cent of the funding would benefit the poorest 20 per cent of families.
Meanwhile, the New Economics Foundation (NEF) has cautioned that even a 1p tax cut would cost the government £4.8bn, with almost half going to the richest households – while the poorest receive just £160m.
It added that the 1p cut alone would push more than 55,000 people into relative poverty. If invested into universal credit it could instead lift 384,000 people out of poverty with an additional £720 per year.
Read more here:
Tax cuts will plunge thousands into poverty, warn thinktanks ahead of spring Budget
Economic think tanks have called for the chancellor to re-think his fiscal policy and instead invest in public services
