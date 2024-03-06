Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

I’m a mother of two – so I’ll say this for you, Jeremy Hunt: you’ve got my attention

In his last Budget before a general election, Jeremy Hunt was making an aggressive play for the votes of lower and middle income families. And as a working mother of two feeling the pinch – with rising housing costs, high childcare fees and inflation-busting food and energy prices – he certainly got me listening, writes Hannah Fearn

Wednesday 06 March 2024 18:27
Comments
<p>The chancellor announced a rise in the threshold for repayment of child benefit from £50,000 to £60,000 a year</p>

The chancellor announced a rise in the threshold for repayment of child benefit from £50,000 to £60,000 a year

(Getty Images)

No wonder Labour is silent on policy right now. The longer Keir Starmer keeps quiet on his forthcoming manifesto promises, the more the Conservatives creep into their territory and start bringing their ideas into policy. In his last Budget before a general election, Jeremy Hunt was making an aggressive play for the votes of lower and middle-income families. And as a working mother of two feeling the pinch – with rising housing costs, high childcare fees and inflation-busting food and energy prices – he certainly got me listening.

Many of the pledges the chancellor made, including a 2 per cent cut in National Insurance, had been so widely trailed that nobody was expecting a rabbit-out-of-the-hat moment. But the closest we got was on one very important measure: a rise in the threshold for repayment of child benefit from £50,000 to £60,000 a year.

From April, this means that families will be able to claim some form of child benefit until one parent’s salary hits £80,000. As a result more than 500,000 families with young children – including mine – will retain more than £1,300 a year. That makes a huge difference to disposable income at a time of rapid inflation.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in