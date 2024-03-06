Jeremy Hunt lifts child benefit charge threshold in Budget surprise

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The high-income child benefit charge threshold will be raised from £50,000 to £60,000 and the taper will extend up to £80,000, Jeremy Hunt has said.

In a surprise announcement during Wednesday’s Budget, the chancellor said the threshold will rise from April, lifting 170,000 families out of paying the charges altogether.

Currently, if you earn £50,000 or more before tax each year you can still claim child benefit, but you have to start paying a “child benefit tax charge” above that threshold.

If you live with a partner and you both earn £50,000 or more, whoever earns the most will have to pay the tax charge - no matter who makes the claim for child benefit.

If you earn over £60,000, the amount you pay in charges will cancel out the amount you gain in child benefits.

It has been criticised as unfair because if both parents earn under £50,000 they can keep all of their child benefit, while if one earns over, they are hit with the charges.

Meanwhile the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said parents hit by the charge who earn between £50,000 and £60,000 have effective tax rates for income tax and national insurance of 54 per cent for one child, 63 per cent for two children and 71 per cent for three children.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said child benefit is withdrawn when one parent earns more than £50,000 a year, saying: “That means two parents earning £49,000 a year receive the benefit in full but a household earning a lot less than that does not if just one parent earns over £50,000.

“Today I set out plans to end that unfairness. Doing so requires significant reform to the tax system including allowing HMRC to collect household level information.

“We will therefore consult on moving the high-income child benefit charge to a household-based system to be introduced by April 2026.

“But because that is not a quick fix, I make two changes today to make the current system fairer.”

He explained: “I confirm that from this April the high-income child benefit charge threshold will be raised from £50,000 to £60,000. We will raise the top of the taper at which it is withdrawn to £80,000.

“That means no one earning under £60,000 will pay the charge, taking 170,000 families out of paying it altogether. And because of the higher taper and threshold, nearly half a million families with children will save an average of around £1,300 next year.”

Mr Hunt also promised that high income child benefit charges will be administered on a household rather than an individual basis by April 2026, with a consultation to begin “in due course”.