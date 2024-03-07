✕ Close Key takeaways from Jeremy Hunt’s 2024 spring Budget

Jeremy Hunt’s tax cuts pose “significant risks”, the watchdog has warned, as Labour has accused the government of “literally burning the house down” when it comes to public finances and services.

The chancellor announced a further two percentage point cut in national insurance among a series of measures aimed at wooing voters ahead of this year’s general election as the Tories’ popularity languishes at a 45-year low.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) issued its warning over today’s statement as it also revealed that the average worker on a £35,000 salary will still be £383 worse off over this year and the next due to stealth tax rises.

A spokesman for the Labour Party told reporters following the Budget: “We are under no illusions about how bad the inheritance will be if we are to win the next election.”

In his hour-long speech, which began with interruption from opposition MPs, Mr Hunt also announced a freeze on alcohol duty will be extended until February 2025, and a 5p cut to fuel duty is to continue for another 12 months.

He promised to deliver the government’s free childcare expansion pledge, starting on 1 April, with guaranteed rates paid to childcare providers.

Changes have been made to the child benefit system with the threshold for those eligible rising from £50,000 to £60,000.