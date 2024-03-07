Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Things can only get better? Don’t bank on it

There’s a long list of people – and global events – you can blame for the mess we’re in, but one thing you can be sure of: no matter who gets in next time, they won’t have a magic bullet to get us out of it, says Sean O’Grady

Thursday 07 March 2024 12:56
Comments
<p>National debt now stands at £2,700bn, around a year’s worth of national income – almost three times the proportion of only 20 years ago</p>

National debt now stands at £2,700bn, around a year’s worth of national income – almost three times the proportion of only 20 years ago

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Why are taxes so high? One answer given far too little attention is because our national debt is so high, and the cost of servicing it has gone up so much as interest rates have risen from their ultra-low phase.

And why did our national debt become so outsized? Because of a series of major crises during the past 15 years or so that governments of all three major parties have had to deal with.

In case you’ve forgotten, which people do seem to do all too easily, they were:

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in