Things can only get better? Don’t bank on it

Why are taxes so high? One answer given far too little attention is because our national debt is so high, and the cost of servicing it has gone up so much as interest rates have risen from their ultra-low phase.

And why did our national debt become so outsized? Because of a series of major crises during the past 15 years or so that governments of all three major parties have had to deal with.

In case you’ve forgotten, which people do seem to do all too easily, they were: