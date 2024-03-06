Jeremy Hunt shot Labour’s fox. Does Rachel Reeves have a plan B?

Keir Starmer had an easy time with one of the most difficult gigs in modern politics. By convention, the leader of the opposition, rather than the shadow chancellor, responds to Budget speeches.

This means having to react to important announcements within minutes of their being made – and often means committing the opposition to support or oppose particular measures.

It was easier for Starmer this year for several reasons. One was that the Scottish National Party, fighting its guerrilla war against the Commons speaker who denied it a vote on its Gaza motion last month, forced a division immediately after the chancellor had spoken. That gave Starmer a valuable 15 minutes to prepare.