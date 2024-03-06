Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Jeremy Hunt’s Budget fuel duty freeze is nothing to celebrate

It is fiscally irresponsible, writes James Moore – grotesquely so. It is also ruinously expensive and terrible for the planet

Wednesday 06 March 2024 13:11
Comments
<p>The ‘freeze’ – justified (in part) because oil prices have been ticking up – is the worst of all worlds, writes James Moore </p>

The ‘freeze’ – justified (in part) because oil prices have been ticking up – is the worst of all worlds, writes James Moore

(PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a “freeze” on fuel duty for the 13th year in a row – and I can’t imagine anything worse or more irresponsible. The move – presumably designed to curry favour with the gaz-guzzling Tory voter base – will retain Rishi Sunak’s “temporary” 5p fuel duty cut of 2022 for at least another year.

This is shaping up to be a bad Budget indeed for Britain’s creaking public services. The “freeze” – justified (in part) because oil prices have been ticking up – is the worst of all worlds. It is grossly fiscally irresponsible, environmentally destructive – and will principally benefit people who are already fairly well off.

Let’s start with the first of those: using the projections of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility, the Social Market Foundation – a think tank – has estimated that the total cumulative cost of failing to uprate the duty in line with inflation comes to £100bn in the current fiscal year. This includes lost VAT (which is charged on the fuel you buy and the duty).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in