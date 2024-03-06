Sir Keir Starmer described Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt as “the Chuckle Brothers of decline” as he responded to the chancellor’s spring Budget on Wednesday 6 March.

The Labour leader suggested Mr Hunt’s statement - which is expected to be the last before a general election - “is the last, desperate act of a party that has failed”.

“Another day, a new entry in this hall of infamy. The chancellor, who breezes into this chamber in a recession and tells the working people of this country that everything is on track,” Sir Keir said.

“Crisis, what crisis... smiling as the ship goes down, the Chuckle Brothers of decline.”