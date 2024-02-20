Rishi Sunak accuses Vladimir Putin of setting off ‘energy and food price bomb’

Rishi Sunak has accused Vladimir Putin of setting off an “energy and food price bomb”.

The prime minister was announcing his government’s three-point plan to support British farming when he made the comments on Tuesday 20 February.

“Food security is a vital part of our national security, and recent years have brought home the truth of that,” Mr Sunak said.

“Putin set off not just an energy price bomb, but a food price bomb too.”

The prime minister added that it is “important to strengthen food security at home” in an age of climate change and instability.