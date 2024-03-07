Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Hunt said BBC Radio 4 presenter Amol Rajan’s characterisation of the economy was “unworthy of the BBC” in a fiery back and forth as the presenter held the chancellor’s feet to the fire over the state of public services.

The exchange took place just moments after Mr Rajan dubbed the chancellor a “fiscal drag queen” as he pointed out that taxes have continued to rise since Mr Hunt entered No.11.

Mr Rajan told Mr Hunt: “They call you the fiscal drag queen of British politics, don’t they? And with good reason, the net effect of your time in number 11 Is that taxes are still going up. It’s just not going up by as much as they were six months ago, but they’re still going up, aren’t they?

The chancellor then replied: “You talked about fiscal drag. I don’t think I have been called a drag queen before by the way Amol.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his spring budget yesterday (PA Wire)

Mr Hunt then lost his temper with the presenter after Mr Rajan said he was “stating facts” as he pointed out that the economy had contracted and public services are strained.

Addressing the chancellor on theToday programme, the BBC presenter said:

“We’ve seen seven quarters of GDP per head that’s been revised downwards. We’re hooked on foreign labour. The birth rate is collapsing. Many public services are creaking. Councils are going bust. Those are facts.”

But the chancellor hit back: “I think the characterisation that you’ve just given of the British economy is unworthy of the BBC.”

As the two spoke over one another, Mr Rajan interjected: “The BBC is an organisation with tens of thousands of people who do lots of different things.”

Mr Hunt added: “I’m afraid I don’t share your pessimism.”