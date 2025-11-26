Tax calculator: See how Rachel Reeves’ Budget will affect you
Use our Budget calculator to determine whether Reeves’ package of measures will leave you better or worse off
After weeks of leaks and frenzied speculation, Rachel Reeves revealed her second Budget in a speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.
The Labour chancellor introduced a raft of tax increases and spending cuts at the much-anticipated fiscal event, as well as an end to the controversial two-child benefit cap.
Around 1.7 million earners are set to pay more tax by 2029/30 after Ms Reeves announced that Labour would be extending the freeze on income tax thresholds for three more years, until 2030/31.
Also making an appearance was the highly-speculated ‘mansion tax’, introducing a new council tax surcharge on owners of high-value homes.
This came alongside a change to how salary sacrificed pension contributions work. From 2029, the retirement-boosting option for employees will now be subject to national insurance contributions at over £2,000.
The measures will leave the government with £22bn in fiscal headroom, and come on top of the £40bn of tax rises unveiled last year. They will bring the tax take to an all-time high of 38 per cent of GDP in 2030/31.
Use The Independent’s Budget calculator, created by tax advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, to work out what the announcements mean for you:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments