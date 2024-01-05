Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been hit with another nightmare by-election, as a senior Tory MP announce he was quitting the party and his seat in protest over the PM’s climate failures.

Chris Skidmore – the former net zero tsar and ex-energy minister – has said he will resign the Conservative whip and stand down as an MP “as soon as possible”.

The environmentalist said he could no longer continue as a Tory because Mr Sunak’s new legislation “clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas”.

The MP for Kingswood, in Gloucestershire, said resigning the whip meant his constituents “deserve the right” to elect a new MP in a by-election. “I therefore will be standing down from parliament as soon as possible.”

Despite a Tory majority of 11,000, the struggle to hold off Labour will be a potentially demoralising struggle for Mr Sunak, as he seeks to build some momentum ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr Sunak’s proposed energy bill – to be introduced in the Commons next week – will allow new fossil fuel extraction licences in the North Sea.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Skidmore said: “As the former energy minister who signed the UK’s net zero commitment by 2050 into law, I cannot vote for a bill that clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas.”

The green Tory went on: “To fail to act, rather than merely speak out, is to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained. I am therefore resigning my party whip and instead intend to be free from any party-political allegiance.”

The PM was heavily criticised over his July announcement of around 100 new oil and gas licences by campaigners, opponents and green Tories.

Mr Skidmore – who led the net zero review in 2022 – said the move was the “wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves”.

Mr Sunak also faced a backlash from Tory environmentalists after backtracking on more key government climate pledges to reach net zero in September.

In the wake of a surprise by-election victory in Uxbridge over the London mayor’s Ulez charging scheme, the PM announce that the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars – and gas boilers – would be pushed back to 2035.

The Tory leader also attacked climate “zealots” and said he was on the side of motorists.

Former minister Zac Goldsmith – who quit in June with a swipe at Mr Sunak’s “apathy” toward climate change – said Mr Sunak’s moves were reprehensible and had “destroyed UK credibility on climate change”.

Boris Johnson also condemned his successor – warning that Mr Sunak he was in danger of losing “ambition for this country”, and arguing that businesses were desperate for certainty about our net zero commitments.

More follows on this breaking story…