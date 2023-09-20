Ford leads furious business backlash to Sunak plan to row back on zero pledges

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ford is leading a furious business backlash against Rishi Sunak’s plans to water down some of Britain’s key climate pledges - including a delay to the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales.

The car giant said any relaxation of the 2030 target would undermine the government’s “ambition, commitment and consistency” - all of which are key to its manufacturing plans.

The ban on new petrol and diesel car sales was announced by Boris Johnson in November 2020, and as recently as July the government described the date as “immovable”.

And Ford’s UK chair Lisa Brankin said the auto industry is “investing to meet that challenge”.

She cited a £40bn commitment to electrifying its cars, with a range of nine electric vehicles to launch by 2025.

Ms Brankin said the range is supported by £430m of investment in Ford’s UK facilities, with further funding planned based on the 2030 target.

“This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future,” she said.

But, responding to Mr Sunak’s plans to delay the target, potentially to 2035, she said: “Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency.

“A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three”.

Ms Brankin said Britain needs to be focused on “bolstering the electric vehicle market in the short term”, while supporting consumers amid the cost of living crisis.

Her intervention came as industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders warned Mr Sunak’s plans were “a concern”.

Chief executive Mike Hawes said the industry has invested billions of pounds in electric vehicles, batteries and other technologies - with the support of the government.

“So we are questioning… what what is the strategy here?” he told the BBC. “And we do not know quite what is going to happen now,” he said.

Think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) blasted Mr Sunak over the plans, which come just months after ministers invested a reported £500m in a new electric battery gigafactory being built in the UK by Jaguar Land Rover.

Associate director Luke Murphy said: “What is the point of investing half a billion pounds of public money in an electric battery factory only to abandon the petrol and diesel phase out?”

He added that the race to net zero is “the economic opportunity of the 21st century” and said “investors need stability and certainty”.

“While other countries race ahead, the UK is going into reverse gear,” he added.

And Ian Plummer, commercial director at online car seller Auto Trader, said any delay to the 2030 diesel and petrol ban would be “a hugely retrograde step” and put “politics ahead of net zero goals”.

He added: “This U-turn will cause a huge headache for manufacturers, who are crying out for clarity and consistency, and it is hardly going to encourage the vast majority of drivers who are yet to buy an electric car to make the switch.

“Rather than grasp the challenge and use the tax system to ease concerns over affordability, the Prime Minister has taken the easy option with one eye on polling day.”