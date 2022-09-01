Cabinet minister and senior No 10 aide accused of sexual misconduct

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Cabinet minister in Boris Johnson’s government and a senior No 10 aide are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sky News has reported that two women have said they were assaulted and groped.

The first woman told the broadcaster: “I was sexually assaulted by someone who is now a Cabinet minister. I was in my early 20s and didn’t really know how to deal with it.

“I was super drunk, he is feeding me more wine and I am already quite obviously tanked, but after a while I was like ‘You know what? Would you mind if I just went to bed?’ So I went to bed, but obviously he didn’t leave me alone.”

The second woman said she was working at a Conservative event when she was groped, adding: “I turned around and this guy was just looking right at me.”

She complained and raised it again when the man was due to get a senior job in No 10, but “nothing happened”.

A government spokesperson responded to the allegations about a Cabinet minister assaulting a woman, as reported by Sky News.

The spokesperson said: “We take allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and there are robust procedures in place to raise concerns. All ministerial appointments also follow established processes.”

On allegations that a No 10 aide groped a different woman, the spokesperson said: “All prospective government employees are subject to necessary checks and vetting. We do not comment on individuals.”