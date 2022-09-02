Boris Johnson - live: Cabinet minister and senior No 10 aide accused of sexual abuse
One of the survivors said that despite complaints ‘nothing happened’
A cabinet minister in outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson’s government and a high-ranking 10 Downing Street aide are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Two women have alleged that one of them was assaulted, while the other person was groped by the men, Sky News reported.
The first woman told the broadcaster: “I was sexually assaulted by someone who is now a cabinet minister. I was in my early 20s and didn’t really know how to deal with it”.
The second woman said she was working at a Conservative event when she was groped, adding: “I turned around and this guy was just looking right at me.”
She said she complained and raised it again when the man was due to get a senior job in No 10, but “nothing happened”.
Meanwhile, the prime minister has promised £700m of taxpayers’ money to the much-delayed Sizewell C nuclear power project in Suffolk as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy.
Although Mr Johnson is expected to leave office on Tuesday, he was confident the deal will get “over the line” in the coming weeks.
Boris Johnson says people should buy a new kettle to save money
Prime minister Boris Johnson has advised people to spend £20 on a new kettle to save £10 on their yearly electricity bill.
Speaking in Suffolk, he said: “If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it. But if you get a new one you will save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”
“Is he seriously out of touch, or is it that he just doesn’t care, or both?” Labour shadow business minister Bill Esterson said.
Boris Johnson confirms £700m of state backing for new nuclear reactor
Boris Johnson on Thursday confirmed that he is committing £700m of government money to a new £30bn nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk.
Speaking at the site of the proposed plant, the outgoing prime minister said that he believed the cash would allow developer EDF to get the project “over the line” within the coming weeks.
In a message to Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – one of whom will take over at No 10 on Tuesday – Mr Johnson said it would be “madness” not to approve the project, adding: “Go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C.”
Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest report.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.
