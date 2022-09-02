✕ Close Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

A cabinet minister in outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson’s government and a high-ranking 10 Downing Street aide are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Two women have alleged that one of them was assaulted, while the other person was groped by the men, Sky News reported.

The first woman told the broadcaster: “I was sexually assaulted by someone who is now a cabinet minister. I was in my early 20s and didn’t really know how to deal with it”.

The second woman said she was working at a Conservative event when she was groped, adding: “I turned around and this guy was just looking right at me.”

She said she complained and raised it again when the man was due to get a senior job in No 10, but “nothing happened”.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has promised £700m of taxpayers’ money to the much-delayed Sizewell C nuclear power project in Suffolk as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy.

Although Mr Johnson is expected to leave office on Tuesday, he was confident the deal will get “over the line” in the coming weeks.