Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cabinet minister switches support to Liz Truss in blow to Sunak’s leadership campaign

Robert Buckland said he is now endorsing ‘the right person to take out country forward’

Aisha Rimi
Saturday 13 August 2022 00:42
Comments
<p>Sir Robert said that he had changed his mind due to Ms Truss’s economic management </p>

Sir Robert said that he had changed his mind due to Ms Truss’s economic management

(PA)

Robert Buckland has become the first Cabinet minister to switch his support in the Tory leadership race in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s campaign.

The secretary of state for Wales is now endorsing Liz Truss, after supporting Mr Sunak since the beginning of the race.

Writing in The Telegraph, Sir Robert said that he had changed his mind due to Ms Truss’s economic management, although that was one of the areas that led him to initially support Mr Sunak.

He described his switch as “not an easy thing to do” but said that he now believed he was endorsing “the right person to take our country forward”.

Recommended

Ms Truss’ support for a British Bill of Rights, an attempt to move away from European human rights law, was also a factor for Sir Robert changing support.

Ms Truss remains consistently ahead in Tory membership polls to become the next prime minister.

Liz Truss faced criticism for saying ‘woke’ civil servants fostered antisemitism in the workplace

(EPA)

Sir Robert wrote: “I have looked at ideas and principles first, and personalities second. During the parliamentary rounds, I backed Rishi Sunak as I felt that he was at that stage embodying what we needed.”

During the parliamentary stage, Mr Sunak was the frontrunner, but has failed to garner similar support from Tory members.

“As the campaign has moved on, and as I have listened carefully to both candidates, I have thought deeply about the issues that move me and what I want to see the next prime minister doing,” wrote Sir Robert.

“Changing your mind on an issue like this is not an easy thing to do, but I have decided that Liz Truss is the right person to take our country forward.”

He added: “Her plans give us our best shot at reaching our potential with the high-growth, high-productivity economy that we need not only to get us out of this crisis but to protect ourselves from the next.”

Recommended

Sir Robert is the second Tory MP to publicly switch support from Mr Sunak to Ms Truss.

Chris Skidmore, the MP for Kingswood, also shared his support for Ms Truss in a Telegraph article, accusing Mr Sunak of repeatedly changing his position on key policy issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in