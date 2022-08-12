'We need to do things differently': Truss outlines plan to beat Labour and Lib Dems

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has set out what she would do in order to defeat both Labour and the Liberal Democrats at the next general election if she is elected prime minister.

The foreign secretary said that the Conservative party needed a "bold plan for growth" and outlined her plans during a hustings event in Cheltenham on Thursday, 11 August.

"[We've had] two decades of relatively low growth here in Britain. My friends, I do not think we can carry on with business as usual," Truss said.

