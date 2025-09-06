‘Same faces, different positions’: Will Starmer’s reshuffle change anything?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the dust settles on Keir Starmer’s first major reshuffle and politicos begin to scour the names of the ministers in his new cabinet, one could be forgiven to wonder whether anything much had changed at all.

In fact, a veteran former MP summed it up quite curtly: “It was the moving the deckchairs on the Titanic reshuffle. Same faces, different positions.”

And with Nigel Farage looming large at Reform’s conference in Birmingham, the Labour government did not seem to be avoiding a collision course with calamity.

As harsh as this may sound, the reality is that when Sir Keir’s cabinet meets next week only one new face will have been added - Emma Reynolds, the new environment secretary.

open image in gallery (PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

More have left - Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister and housing secretary; Ian Murray as Scottish secretary; and Lucy Powell as Commons leader.

Meanwhile, Yvette Cooper, David Lammy, Shabana Mahmood, Pat McFadden, Steve Reed, Peter Kyle, Jonathan Reynolds and Sir Alan Campbell have all just taken part in a massive job swap.

The only other one promoted into the cabinet - new Scottish secretary Douglas Alexander - was actually already attending cabinet in his previous role as a trade minister.

Big names like chancellor Rachel Reeves, health secretary Wes Streeting, defence secretary John Healey, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and culture secretary Lisa Nandy remained unmoved.

In effect, Sir Keir had attempted to give the impression of substantial change to deal with his domestic political woes and a flatlining economy without effecting much change at all.

But arguably he now has managed to land himself a weaker, less experienced cabinet.

The loss of Ms Rayner – for which her allies blame the PM directly as much as her own behaviour avoiding taxes – leaves a large hole.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer will hope to draw a line under the row over Angela Rayner’s tax affairs after reshuffling his Cabinet. (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

There is now no senior figure from the left of the party at the top table.

Even more concerning is that Ms Rayner was one of just a handful of cabinet ministers from a working class background, and her relationships with the unions was a valuable asset for the government.

These relationships had allowed her to help Sir Keir see off the welfare rebellion. Now there is nobody at the top with a union background, who also holds the trust of the party’s rebellious left wing.

Meanwhile the sacking of Ian Murray has bewildered many in Scotland with Scottish Labour's longest serving MP seen as a key part in trying to beat the SNP in next year’s Scottish Parliament election while holding off Reform.

The one proper new face, Ms Reynolds, is considered a rising star but there are concerns about her ability to perform in a bigger role, which have not gone away after her infamous gaffe earlier this year when she was unable to say where the proposed Lower Thames Crossing will start and finish in a radio interview.

Sir Keir may feel that he has brought about the necessary change at the top simply by putting people in jobs which suit them better.

But in effect he has a narrower, less experienced top team with virtually no fresh blood at a time when he desperately needs to stop the march of Farage and Reform and reverse Labour’s woeful performance in government.