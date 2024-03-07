Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Cameron has called for 500 aid trucks a day to prevent famine in Gaza as he downplayed a diplomatic rift with Germany.

The foreign secretary emphasised the "incredible unity between allies" when asked about leaked calls between German military officials.

Intercepted by Russia, these appeared to show officials suggesting British service personnel were on the ground in Ukraine.

Lord Cameron told a press conference in Berlin: "I don't want to play into the hands of some Russian narrative about divisions between allies. What I see ... is incredible unity between allies, incredible unity in Nato.”

He also reiterated his call for much more to be done to help get aid to Gaza as he warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

"If we want to avoid famine, disease and help people in Gaza we need 500 [aid] trucks a day," he said.

He added that the wanted to 'turn a pause (in fighting) into a permanent sustainable ceasefire'.

His visit comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces pressure from Western allies and others to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Lord Cameron said that peace would be achieved by "helping the Ukrainians deliver what they need on the battlefield".

He said: "It's a sovereign decision for every country. But in terms of what Britain has done, I know that what we have given to the Ukrainians has helped them to resist this appalling invasion.

"To all those in Germany and beyond and around the continent, around the world, who want to see an end to this conflict, who want to see a peaceful settlement, who want to see peace on our continent, I absolutely agree that you get peace through strength.

"You get peace by demonstrating that Putin cannot win, you get peace by helping the Ukrainians deliver what they need on the battlefield."