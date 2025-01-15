Farage and Truss in right-wing plot to derail Chagos Islands deal at the last minute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frantic cross-Atlantic discussions have taken place over the past week between right-wing Tory and Reform politicians and Donald Trump’s team to try to ensure that Sir Keir Starmer did not complete a deal with the Chagos Islands before the US president-elect’s inauguration on Monday.

With Mr Trump seeking to block or even veto the deal to hand over the British Indian Ocean colony to Mauritius, the hope had been that Sir Keir would be prevented from landing an agreement before the new president is sworn into office.

The revelation came as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch branded the agreement “a dumb deal” at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, asking: “Why does the prime minister think the British people should pay for something they already own?”

Sir Keir said: “We inherited the situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenges.”

open image in gallery The Chagos Islands have been the subject of a diplomatic row ( US Navy via AP )

He pointed out that negotiations began under the last Tory government, adding that his deal had provided for “effective continued operation of the base”.

But despite the British government having the blessing of the current US president Joe Biden, it was reported last night that it had conceded defeat in its attempt to accelerate an agreement, and had decided to wait for the new administration to be installed in the White House.

Critics of the deal are concerned about the future of the joint UK-US airbase on Diego Garcia, and also the potential for China to gain access to the islands.

Foreign secretary David Lammy had agreed a deal with Mauritius, but following a change of government there, the new Mauritian prime minister Navin Ramgoolam rejected it as “not good enough” and demanded more concessions from the UK.

The British organisers of the efforts to prevent a handover to Mauritius broke cover on Wednesday with the publication of an open letter signed by 23 leading figures on the right, including Nigel Farage (along with a number of other Reform MPs), former Tory PM Liz Truss, former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman, and former Reform leader Ben Habib.

It is understood that the letter was also backed by Ms Badenoch, though she did not sign it.

open image in gallery Former UK prime minister Liz Truss and Nigel Farage ( AP )

Conservative Post editor Claire Bullivant, one of the letter’s organisers and signatories, told The Independent that the campaign had wider significance beyond the row over the Chagos Islands.

She said: “This has laid the groundwork for potential cooperation between Reform and the Conservative Party.”

Another source involved in organising the letter and talks across the Atlantic said that Brexiteer Martin Howe KC, another signatory, had been giving more advice to the Trump administration on the issue in the last few weeks alongside wider talks on preventing the deal.

The source said: “Efforts have been ongoing for a few weeks, but we started a big push this week to avoid a deal before Monday.”

The open letter questioned the reported £9bn cost of the deal, which the UK government is offering to frontload with Mauritius to get the agreement through. Much of the cost is in relation to leasing back the Diego Garcia base for a further 99 years.

The letter said: “This decision, if completed in haste, would undermine our national interest, jeopardise our strategic alliances, and create unnecessary economic and security risks.”

On the topic of Mr Trump, the signatories warned: “President Trump has reportedly expressed strong opposition to this agreement, citing concerns about its implications for US security and the potential benefit it would grant to China, which has expanded its influence in the region. It is unthinkable to alienate our closest ally by finalising this deal without their support.”

They also warned that acting unilaterally would only “embolden our adversaries”.

The letter made four demands: that a full debate is held in parliament; that proper consultation take place with the Chagossians, who have so far been ignored; that alignment is reached with the US; and that a detailed and transparent breakdown of costs is provided.

Mr Lammy has insisted that it is “a good deal” and that it secures the long-term future of the airbase. He has pointed out that the International Court of Justice ruled that the islands belong to Mauritius. A joint statement released by the UK and Mauritius governments has said that “good progress” is being made in the talks.