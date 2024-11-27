Starmer faces ‘total humiliation’ with Chagos deal on brink of collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Keir Starmer has been warned that he faces “total humiliation” on the world stage with his plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius on the brink of collapse in the next 48 hours.

With Sir Keir’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell heading to the US in a late bid to dissuade Donald Trump from vetoing the controversial deal, doubts have now also been raised by the new prime minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who has expressed doubts about the deal struck with his predecessor.

After meeting with Mr Powell, earlier this week, PM Ramgoolam said: “I informed them that I wished to have more time to study the details with a panel of legal advisers.”

Previously he had described it as “high treason and a sellout.”

The new Mauritian government’s first cabinet meeting will take place on Friday, where they are expected to look at whether to continue with the deal which is due to be completed in the summer, leaving the entire agreement on the brink. However, even if they do agree to stick with it, Trump’s team are hardening their opposition to what they consider to be a major security risk for the West.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s team are seeking assurances that the deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius will not be completed before his inauguration ( Getty )

The UK prime minister and his foreign secretary David Lammy have insisted that they had no choice but to hand over the islands, including Diego Garcia where the UK and US have a major airforce base, to Mauritius because of a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Mr Lammy has doubled down claiming that the deal is “good one” guaranteeing the use of the airbase for the next 99 years. But the government has refused to publish details and costs of the deal.

Tory shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, who has been pressing for answers, told The Independent: “If this deal collapses it will be a total humiliation for Starmer and Lammy.”

However, Mr Lammy insisted with MPs on the Foreign Affairs select Committee that he is confident the deal will be agreed but conceded the new Muritian government needed time to study it.

He said: “We have only just engaged with the new government in Mauritius, there was an exchange of letters between the prime minister and the new leader of Mauritius. We have fot to give them time to get into the arrangements, but I hope we can sign the treaty.”

He dismissed previous comments on “high treason” as being words “during an election campaign.”

Asked about the incoming Trump administration’s opposition, he noted: “The national security agencies in the United States think this is a good deal. The State Department think this is a good deal. Most important the Pentagon and White House think this is a good deal.”

open image in gallery Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Lammy also declined to say whether alleged phone hacking by the previous government, revealed by The Independent, was a problem in the negotiations but told MPs it was “being investigated properly.”

The Independent revealed this week that the Trump team has been seeking assurances that Sir Keir would not try to accelerate the deal to get it completed before his inauguration in January. Joe Biden’s outoging administration backed the deal but following an intervention from Nigel Farage and legal advice sent by Brexiteers to Trump, the incoming president has been looking for a way to veto it without embarrassing the Sir Keir.

Meanwhile, Mr Powell, who negotiated the plan to hand over the islands earlier this year, is to travel to Washington in a bid to persuade Mr Trump not to tear up the agreement.

He is understood to be looking for ways to cancel the arrangement amid security concerns over the crucial joint UK/US base on one of the islands, Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean.

There are also fears the deal will allow China access to the islands to build their own rival base.

The Guardian reported that Mr Powell, who worked as Tony Blair’s chief of staff in Downing Street for a decade, is seeking meetings with Trump’s team and is heading to Washington in the coming days. The president-elect’s inauguration is set for 20 January.

Mr Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, warned in October that the agreement posed “a serious threat” to US national security by ceding the islands to a country allied with China.

open image in gallery The Chagos Islands decision impacts the Diego Garcia airbase ( DOD/AFP/Getty )

Stephen Doughty, the minister for North America, said earlier this month that Mr Trump’s team would be briefed on the details of the deal to “allay any concerns”.

As part of the agreement, the UK and US believe they have secured use of the airbase for at least 99 years, but have so far refused to publish how much they will have to pay to be allowed to use it.

The Independent understands that Mr Trump’s transition team has requested legal advice from the Pentagon over the agreement which will see the Chagos Islands, currently under British control, handed back to Mauritius.

Mr Farage warned the next President’s team viewed the deal with “outright hostility” and would try to challenge it, telling MPs: “Diego Garcia was described to me by a senior Trump adviser as the most important island on the planet as far as America was concerned.”

The row dates back to 1968, after which Mauritius argues it was forced to give up the Chagos Islands away in return for independence from Britain. They had been the administrative centre for the islands in the British empire even though they are more than 1,000 miles away.

Thousands of people were forcibly displaced from their homes in the 1960s and 1970s in a scandal widely condemned as shameful.