The future of the Chagos Islands and a secretive UK/US airbase is set to be an early flashpoint between Donald Trump and Keir Starmer as the president-elect seeks to veto the controversial deal signed off by the prime minister and endorsed by Joe Biden, it can be revealed.

The Independent understands that the Mr Trump’s transition team has requested legal advice from the Pentagon over the agreement that handed the Chagos Islands, which is under British control, to Mauritius.

US government sources say Mr Trump is looking to veto the deal, which is set to come into force after his inauguration in January, over global security fears.

It comes after The Independent revealed how allies of Nigel Farage had pushed Mr Trump’s team to investigate the consequences of the Chagos Island deal ahead of last week’s US election. Keir Starmer agreeing to handing over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Ahead of an urgent question in the Commons today, Mr Farage told The Independent that Trump will be attempting to veto the deal. He said: “It’s happening!”

open image in gallery The Chagos Islands decision impacts the Diego Garcia airbase ( DoD/AFP via Getty Images )

The islands – part of the British Indian Ocean Territory – are seen as strategically important in southeast Asia, with America using the base on the atoll of Diego Garcia for ships and long-range bombers.

The controversy adds to tensions between Sir Keir’s government and Trump’s team over issues including continued support for Ukraine, tackling climate change and a row over alleged election interference in America by the Labour Party. Past tweets by foreign secretary David Lammy calling the president-elect a “neo Nazi” have also caused issues.

A US government official source told The Independent: “Trump has received a UK-sourced briefing on Chagos and has asked the presidential transition team to work with the Pentagon to get legal advice. He has expressed a stance in principle to object to the deal if elected on the advice of the Deparment of Defense based on their global security posture.”

open image in gallery The controversy adds to tensions between Sir Keir’s government and Trump’s team over issues including continued support for Ukraine, tackling climate change and a row over alleged election interference in America by the Labour Party ( AFP via Getty Images )

The deal with Mauritius is not set to come into place until next year but was backed by the outgoing Joe Biden administration.

A source close to foreign secretary David Lammy pointed to support for the deal from Biden’s defence secretary Lloyd J Austin, who said the deal would “safeguard the strategic security interests of the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and the United States, as well as our partners in the Indo-Pacific region into the next century”.

The UK advice given to Mr Trump was put together with the help of Brexiteer lawyer Martin Howe KC.

The legal note claimed that a decision by the International Court of Justice to support Mauritius’ claim to the Chagos Islands which Mr Lammy based his handover decision on is only “advisory”.

Mr Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz has been highly critical of the deal.

Recently, Mr Waltz said: “Should the UK cede control of the Chagos to Mauritius, I have no doubt that China will take advantage of the resulting vacuum.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state Mark Rubio described the deal “concerning as it would provide an opportunity for communist China to gain valuable intelligence on our naval support facility in Mauritius”.

The Trump transition team has been approached for comment.