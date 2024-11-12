Independent TV
Keir Starmer dodges questions over Donald Trump climate fears at Cop29 summit
Sir Keir Starmer appeared to dodge questions over President-elect Donald Trump’s climate fears at the Cop29 summit.
The prime minister was asked how he plans to work with the new US president on climate change, when he previously described the crisis as a “hoax”.
Sir Keir appeared to dodge the question during an interview on Tuesday (12 November), instead insisting that the UK will show leadership to tackle the climate crisis.
Trump has threatened to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement once more to curb global warming.
When pressed again on Trump’s views on climate change, Sir Keir said: “I look forward to working with President Trump.”
