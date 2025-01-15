Farage and Truss in rightwing plot to derail Chagos Islands deal at the last minute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frantic cross-Atlantic discussions took place over the last week between rightwing Tory and Reform politicians and Donald Trump’s team to try to ensure Keir Starmer did not complete a deal with the Chagos Islands before the inauguration on Monday.

With president-elect Trump seeking to block or even veto the deal to hand over the British Indian Ocean colony to Mauritius, the hope had been that Sir Keir would be prevented from landing an agreement before he is sworn into office on Monday.

The revelation came as Kemi Badenoch branded the agreement as “a dumb deal” in prime minister’s questions (PMQs), asking “Why does the prime minister think the British people should pay for something they already own?”

Sir Keir said: “We inherited the situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenges.”

open image in gallery The Chagos Islands have been the subject of a diplomatic row

He pointed out that negotiations were started under the last Tory government, adding that his deal had delivered “effective continued operation of the base.”

But despite having Joe Biden’s blessing, it appeared last night that the UK government has reportedly conceded defeat in efforts to accelerate an agreement and decided to wait for the new administration to begin in the White House.

Critics of the deal are concerned about the future of the joint UK/ US airbase on Diego Garcia and also the potential for China to gain access to the islands.

A deal had been agreed with foreign secretary David Lammy and Mauritius but a change of government saw the new prime minister Navin Ramgoolam reject it as “not good enough” and demand more concessions from the UK.

The UK organisers of the efforts to prevent a handover to Mauritius broke cover on Wednesday with an open letter signed by 23 leading figures on the right including Nigel Farage, a number of other Reform MPs, former Tory PM Liz Truss, Tory ex-home secretary Suella Braverman, and former Reform leader Ben Habib.

It is understood that the letter was also backed by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch although she did not sign it.

open image in gallery Former UK prime minister Liz Truss and Nigel Farage ( AP )

Conservative Post editor Claire Bullivant, one of the letter’s organisers and signatories, told The Independent that the efforts had wider significance beyond the row over the Chagos Islands.

She said: “This has laid the groundwork for potential cooperation between Reform and the Conservative Party.”

Another source involved in organising the letter and talks across the Atlantic said that Brexiteer KC Martin Howe, another signatory, had been giving more advice to the Trump administration on the issue in the last few weeks along with wider talks on preventing the deal.

The source said: “Efforts have been ongoing for a few weeks but we started a big push this week to avoid a deal before Monday.”

The open letter questioned the reported £9 billion cost of the deal which the UK government is offering to frontload with Mauritius to get the agreement through. Much of this includes the lease back of the Diego Garcia base for 99 years.

The letter said: “This decision, if completed in haste, would undermine our national interest, jeopardise our strategic alliances, and create unnecessary economic and security risks.”

On Trump they warned: “President Trump has reportedly expressed strong opposition to this agreement, citing concerns about its implications for US security and the potential benefit it would grant to China, which has expanded its influence in the region. It is unthinkable to alienate our closest ally by finalising this deal without their support.”

They also warned that acting unilaterally will only “embolden our adversaries.”

The letter made four demands to have a full debate in parliament; proper consultation with the Chagossans who have so far been ignored; alignment with the US, and provide a detailed and transparent breakdown of costs.

Mr Lammy has insisted that it is “a good deal” which secures the long-term future of the airbase. He points out that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the islands belong to Mauritius. A statement by the UK and Mauritius governments has said “good progress” is being made with talks.