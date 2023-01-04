Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan has recommended that the planned Channel 4 privatisation does not go ahead, a leaked letter has revealed.

Writing to Rishi Sunak, the cabinet minister said there are “better ways to ensure C4’s sustainability” than selling off the publicly-owned broadcaster.

The apparent U-turn follows plans announced by Boris Johnson’s government last year to privatise the channel, sparking outrage from opposition parties, Tory MPs and top media figures.

In a letter leaked to the News Agents podcast, Ms Donelan wrote: “After reviewing the business case, I have concluded that pursing a sale at this point is not the right decision.”

The culture secretary also told Mr Sunak that the TV sector “would be very disrupted by a sale at a time when growth and economic stability are our priortities”.

She said a U-turn on the sale plan “is likely to be popular with parliamentarians, particularly those who raised concerns about the effect a sale of C4C may have on the UK’s system of public service broadcasting”.

The cabinet minister told the PM she wanted to bring in a new statutory duty on the Channel 4 board to focus on the long-term sustainability, saying her “intention is to be clear … that we expect them to achieve greater sustainability”.

But she said wanted to see the government give C4 “more tools” to help in “optimising the support and the growth they provide to the creative sector and the regions”.

More follows…