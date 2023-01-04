Strikes UK – live: One in five trains running as bus drivers walk out with rail workers
Public services in crisis after years of ‘underfunding and understaffing’, says new TUC chief
Related: Mick Lynch says government is ‘doing nothing’ about £2bn cuts to railway system
Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed with just one-fifth of services running, as the new head of TUC sought an urgent meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to break the deadlock.
Rail strikes today will disrupt services on parts of the District and Bakerloo lines, as well as on the London Overground and Elizabeth line. A limited District line service will run between 7.30am and 6pm between Wimbledon and Parsons Green, as well as Richmond and Turnham Green.
Abellio bus services will be severely hit in west and south London as bus drivers begin their two-day walk out. The DVSA driving examiners also begin their strike in London today.
London Underground, London Overground and Elizabeth line will continue to offer Turn Up and Go assistance.
Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr Sunak, Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”
“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.
London buses: Which routes will be hit by strikes?
London bus drivers working for Abellio will strike today and tomorrow. The affected routes are mostly in south and west London and are as follows:
Day routes
3, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9
Route 481 will operate but with fewer services on weekdays from 7.30 - 8am and from 3 - 4pm.
24-hour routes
24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345
Night routes
N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381
School routes
671
Strikes today: All the walkouts on Wednesday
- The RMT rail workers’ strike continues
- UK-wide National Highways strike continues
- London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike
- Rural Payments Agency staff will continue their walkout
- The DVSA driving examiners’ strike starts in London, South Wales and southeast and southwest England
- Traffic officer service workers at National Highways will continue their walkout
Strike-affected services on ScotRail: Full list
ScotRail services will be affected by RMT strikes on 3-4 and 6-7 January. The routes and frequency of service in operation on the four strike days are:
- Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour
- Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
- Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
- Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour
Services between Scotland and England on Avanti West Coast are also disrupted due to a landslip at Carstairs.
The line will be closed until Friday 6 January the operator has said.
Second day of 2023 strike action for ScotRail
ScotRail services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as railway workers walk out in a second day of strike action this week.
Network Rail workers across Scotland walked out yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.
Signal workers, guards, customer service and station workers are among those who downed tools on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.
While the dispute itself does not involve ScotRail staff, industrial action will have a major impact on the operators ability to run services.
Many of those striking are employed in safety-critical roles.
Twelve routes across the Central belt and Fife will operate on a reduced timetable and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
ScotRail will run a skeleton service of 12 routes across the network on strike days.
Border Force strikes could be extended to Port of Dover within weeks
Border Force strikes could be extended to Dover and other ports within weeks, under plans discussed by a union to intensify walkouts in an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and job security.
Until now, the eight days of industrial action coordinated over Christmas by the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) have largely been limited to airports, save for the port of Newhaven in Sussex.
Those strikes saw more than 1,000 Home Office employees walk out of their passport control roles across six airports, including Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick – prompting ministers to call in the military in an attempt to plug the resulting gaps.
Andy Gregory reports:
Union discusses extending Border Force strikes to Port of Dover within weeks
‘Extraordinary disruption’ is ‘inevitable’ unless government negotiates, union boss has warned
Every rail strike date confirmed for January 2023
The ASLEF union of train drivers has announced that its members will strike over pay tomorrow, joining their RMT counterparts in undertaking industrial action in the first week of the new year and leaving rail commuters stranded for five consecutive days.
ASLEF, which represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, announced that workers with 15 companies, including Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Great Western Railway, had voted for the strike.
Read more in this report from my colleague Joe Sommerlad:
Are trains on strike today? Every rail strike date confirmed for January 2023
More misery for commuters likely in new year as pay disputes go unresolved
Strikes and industrial actions to look out for today
- The DVSA driving examiners’ strike starts in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West
- Traffic officer service workers at National Highways will continue their walkout
- The RMT rail workers’ strike continues
- UK-wide National Highways strike continues
- RPA staff will continue their walkout
- London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike
