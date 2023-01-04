✕ Close Related: Mick Lynch says government is ‘doing nothing’ about £2bn cuts to railway system

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed with just one-fifth of services running, as the new head of TUC sought an urgent meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to break the deadlock.

Rail strikes today will disrupt services on parts of the District and Bakerloo lines, as well as on the London Overground and Elizabeth line. A limited District line service will run between 7.30am and 6pm between Wimbledon and Parsons Green, as well as Richmond and Turnham Green.

Abellio bus services will be severely hit in west and south London as bus drivers begin their two-day walk out. The DVSA driving examiners also begin their strike in London today.

London Underground, London Overground and Elizabeth line will continue to offer Turn Up and Go assistance.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr Sunak, Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”

“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.