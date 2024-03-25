Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Wire)

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has said China presents an “epoch-defining challenge” after Beijing was accused of cyberattacks in the UK.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s position on China while visiting an engineering firm in Barrow where he unveiled a £200m package of investment to secure the future of the UK’s nuclear industry and boost jobs.

“We’ve been very clear that the situation now is that China is behaving in an increasingly assertive way abroad, authoritarian at home and it represents an epoch-defining challenge, and also the greatest state-based threat to our economic security,” he said.

“So, it’s right that we take measures to protect ourselves, which is what we are doing.”

Oliver Dowden is expected to announce sanctions on individuals linked to China after Beijing was accused of carrying out “malign” cyberattacks on UK democracy.