China cyberattack: Rishi Sunak issues warning over Beijing threat as sanctions set to be announced
Beijing accused of targeting Electoral Commission data, MPs and peers
Rishi Sunak has said China presents an “epoch-defining challenge” after Beijing was accused of cyberattacks in the UK.
The prime minister reiterated the government’s position on China while visiting an engineering firm in Barrow where he unveiled a £200m package of investment to secure the future of the UK’s nuclear industry and boost jobs.
“We’ve been very clear that the situation now is that China is behaving in an increasingly assertive way abroad, authoritarian at home and it represents an epoch-defining challenge, and also the greatest state-based threat to our economic security,” he said.
“So, it’s right that we take measures to protect ourselves, which is what we are doing.”
Oliver Dowden is expected to announce sanctions on individuals linked to China after Beijing was accused of carrying out “malign” cyberattacks on UK democracy.
The deputy prime minister will tell parliament that China is behind a wave of cyberattacks on the Electoral Commission as well as against 43 MPs and peers, in a major hack that is reported to have begun in August 2021 but was not identified until October 2022.
Cameron under fire for addressing 1922 Committee and not Commons on China
The Liberal Democrats have called for David Cameron to address the House of Commons, not just the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, Archie Mitchell reports.
The party said it is “outrageous” that amid serious national security threats the foreign secretary is addressing Tory MPs exclusively, not the whole house.
Foreign affairs spokesman Layla Moran said: “When we’re facing such serious national security threats, it is outrageous that only Conservative backbenchers will hear from the Foreign Secretary and have the chance to question him, not all MPs.
“For over half a year, MPs have been calling for David Cameron to answer questions in the House of Commons. With serious concerns about the threat to our democracy from the Chinese Government, the Foreign Secretary must make that happen as a matter of urgency.”
Lord Cameron will address the influential committee of Conservative MPs at a private meeting this evening.
Sunak: China presents ‘epoch-defining challenge'
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said China presented an “epoch-defining challenge”.
Speaking at an engineering firm in Barrow, he echoed the language used in the government’s foreign policy review, saying: “We’ve been very clear that the situation now is that China is behaving in an increasingly assertive way abroad, authoritarian at home and it represents an epoch-defining challenge, and also the greatest state-based threat to our economic security.
“So, it’s right that we take measures to protect ourselves, which is what we are doing.”
He would not be drawn on the hacking announcement due to be made by Oliver Dowden, but said: “When it comes to cyber, we have the National Cyber Security Centre, which is world leading.
“Indeed, when I’m out and about across the world, other leaders want to learn and talk to us because they believe that our capabilities in this country are very strong.”
Government needs to end ‘naivety on China’ - MP
Former government minister Sir Simon Clarke called for the government to “end its naivety on China”, Zoe Grunewald reports.
Sir Simon Clarke has criticised the government for it’s "naivety" toward China and has compared the Chinese president to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Posting on social media site, X, Sir Simon said: “We have to end our naivety on China. Every time we talk about a reset, there is fresh evidence of malign activity. Hong Kong. The Uighurs. Taiwan. Attacking our democracy"
He added: "If we blame ourselves for not seeing Putin’s true nature, why make the same mistake with Xi?”
Tory voters would prefer defence budget boost over tax cut
A poll has found that a majority of Conservative voters would prefer an increase in defence spending to tax cuts.
The Savanta survey for The Daily Telegraph found 59 per cent of people who backed the Tories in 2019 backed boosting the defence budget.
“The prime minister is betting his and his party’s political future on an improving economy that will allow him to dole out tax cuts to a grateful public,” Chris Hopkins, Savanta’s political research director, said.
“But our latest research suggests this might be misguided, with nearly two thirds of Conservative voters wanting him to increase defence spending, even if it means he can’t cut taxes.”
UK’s nuclear industry to get £200m boost amid defence concerns, Rishi Sunak announces
Rishi Sunak will declare a “critical national endeavour” as he unveils a £200m package of investment aimed at securing the future of the UK’s nuclear industry and boosting jobs.
The prime minister will introduce a new fund backed by £20m a year in public money for the next decade to support growth in Barrow-in-Furness, the Cumbrian town that is home to Britain’s Astute class submarines and forthcoming Dreadnought programme.
Government has been ‘very weak’ on China - IDS
The government has been “very weak” on cyber threats from China, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said.
“The US has sanctioned around 12 officials in Xinjiang and 42 officials in Hong Kong — all very senior people in the Chinese regime.” he told the Financial Times.
“The UK has only sanctioned three people in Xinjiang and none in Hong Kong — and we used to run the place. It beggars belief,” he added.
In July last year, Sir Iain told The Independent the government needed to take a “closer look” at who owned companies in China with links to the UK as he criticised the merger between Vodafone and Three.
“The government still doesn’t seem to understand that Chinese companies can be mandated to hand over their data to Beijing at the drop of a hat,” he said.
“We should be really worried about that. I also think we need to be taking a closer look at who owns these companies, the links between them and the Chinese government and the origins of the money flowing through them.”
Chinese firm EVE on brink of investing billions in UK’s largest gigafactory
Chinese electric vehicle battery maker EVE Energy is reportedly on the verge of investing billions of pounds to build the UK’s largest gigafactory.
EVE, the world’s largest maker of Tesla-like car batteries and supplies BMW, is understood to be in advanced negotiations to construct a 60 gigawatt-hour factory near Coventry, The Sunday Times reported.
Sources close to the negotiations told the paper the firm will initially commit to investing at least £1.2 billion into a 20GWh gigafactory.
Kate Middleton conspiracy theories ‘fuelled by China, Russia and Iran’ after cancer diagnosis
The government is reportedly concerned that Britain’s adversaries are deliberately fuelling disinformation about the Princess of Wales to “destabilise the nation”.
Kate’s absence from the public eye following planned surgery in January became a source of online rumours, speculation and conspiracy theories until the princess revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in a personal and moving video message.
What time is deputy PM’s statement to the Commons?
Oliver Dowden is scheduled to give an update to the Commons this afternoon on the alleged China cyberattacks.
He is expected to give his statement at 3.30pm - potentially a bit later if any urgent questions are granted by the speaker.
Lord David Cameron, the foreign secretary, is expected to address the 1922 Committee at around 5pm.
