Oliver Dowden is expected to announce sanctions on individuals linked to China after Beijing was accused of carrying out “malign” cyberattacks on UK democracy.

The deputy prime minister will tell parliament that China is behind a wave of cyberattacks on the Electoral Commission as well as against 43 MPs and peers , in a major hack that is reported to have begun in August 2021 but was not identified until October 2022.

The hackers are said to have accessed the names and addresses of anyone in Britain who was registered to vote between 2014 and 2022.

A senior government source told The Times: “This represents a malign attack on Britain’s democratic institutions. Part of our response to that is to call it out and attribute it in a very public way.”

Lord David Cameron, the foreign secretary, is expected to address the 1922 Committee of Conservative back benchers later to warn of the threat posed by China.

He has previously been criticised by MPs for what they described as his “soft stance” on Beijing afer speaking at two investment events linked to the country’s global infrastructure strategy.