China cyber attack: UK voters and MPs targeted by ‘malign’ hack as Oliver Dowden to announce sanctions
Beijing accused of targeting Electoral Commission data, MPs and peers
Oliver Dowden is expected to announce sanctions on individuals linked to China after Beijing was accused of carrying out “malign” cyberattacks on UK democracy.
The deputy prime minister will tell parliament that China is behind a wave of cyberattacks on the Electoral Commission as well as against 43 MPs and peers, in a major hack that is reported to have begun in August 2021 but was not identified until October 2022.
The hackers are said to have accessed the names and addresses of anyone in Britain who was registered to vote between 2014 and 2022.
A senior government source told The Times: “This represents a malign attack on Britain’s democratic institutions. Part of our response to that is to call it out and attribute it in a very public way.”
Lord David Cameron, the foreign secretary, is expected to address the 1922 Committee of Conservative back benchers later to warn of the threat posed by China.
He has previously been criticised by MPs for what they described as his “soft stance” on Beijing afer speaking at two investment events linked to the country’s global infrastructure strategy.
China investment will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis - minister
The government will review Chinese-state investment in the UK on a “case-by-case basis”, a government minister has said.
Andrew Bowie, the nuclear minister, said the government had to take a “grown-up” and “pragmatic” relationship with Beijing.
“We have to have a grown-up, pragmatic relationship with China,” he told LBC.
“And that means looking at each of these investments in the round, on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that our security and our individual liberties and freedoms are not undermined by any of the investments that are under way.”
UK will ‘stop at nothing’ to counter cyber threat
The UK will “stop at nothing” to protect against cyber attacks, a government minister said, as China was set to be accused of targeting the elections watchdog.
Nuclear minister Andrew Bowie said he could not comment on the speculation about China but told LBC Radio: “The fact is that this government has invested a lot of time, money and effort in ensuring that our cyber security capabilities are at the place they need to be, we’ve increased the powers of our intelligence and security community to be able to deal with these threats.
“And we will stop at nothing to ensure that the British people, our democracy, our freedom of speech and our way of life is defended.”
China hawks briefed by parliament’s director of security
A small group of politicians who are hawkish on China are said to have been called to a briefing by parliament’s director of security, Alison Giles, in relation alleged cyber attacks by individuals linked to Beijing.
They include former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former minister Tim Loughton, crossbench peer Lord Alton and SNP MP Stewart McDonald, The Sunday Times reported.
The four are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China pressure group, which focuses on issues involving the increasingly assertive Asian power.
Some of those affected are understood to be preparing to jointly address the matter publicly on Monday.
A government spokeswoman refused to comment on Sunday.
In full: China accused of ‘malign’ cyberattack on Electoral Commission ‘after hacking data of 40million voters’
China has been accused of a “malign” cyberattack on Britain after it allegedly accessed millions of voters’ personal details during a hack on the election watchdog.
The UK is poised to sanction those believed to be involved in Chinese state-backed interference, after deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden sets out details about the alleged incident later on Monday.
Full report:
China accused of ‘malign’ cyberattack on UK’s election watchdog
Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden will set out details of alleged hack on Monday with the UK poised to sanction those believed to be involved
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
China has been accused of carrying out “malign” cyber attacks on the UK, with Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, set to update MPs in the Commons later about the threat posed by Beijing.
We’ll have updates on this story and others from Westminster and elsewhere throughout the day.
Stay tuned for all the latest news.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies