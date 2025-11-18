Labour minister says China’s ‘covert and calculated’ spying won’t be tolerated - live updates
The Tories have pressed the Government to place China in the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs)
Security minister Dan Jarvis has said the Government will not tolerate “covert and calculated” attempts by China to interfere with the UK’s sovereign affairs following an MI5 warning over spying threats.
MPs, peers and parliamentary staff were warned by the security service over suspected Chinese espionage via recruitment head-hunters on Tuesday.
Mr Jarvis told the House of Commons that MI5 has said China is attempting to “recruit and cultivate” individuals with access to sensitive information about Parliament and the UK Government, often masked through cover companies and head-hunters.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has backed Shabana Mahmood’s asylum crackdown after the home secretary told the Reform UK leader to “sod off”.
Mr Farage told a central London press conference on Tuesday: “Rhetorically we would agree with a lot of what the Home Secretary said.” He also quipped it might have been a pitch by Ms Mahmood to be the “next defector” to his party.
Labour peer who fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia 'depressed' by asylum crackdown
“I’m depressed” by the Home Secretary’s asylum system announcements, a Labour peer who fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia has said.
Former MP Lord Alf Dubs, who arrived in England on Kindertransport in 1939, told the BBC’s Today programme that Shabana Mahmood’s plans will “increase tensions in local communities, and will make this country less welcome, and we’ve traditionally been to welcome people who’ve come here fleeing for safety”.
“So I’m depressed by what’s happened yesterday”, the refugee campaigner added.
“I find it upsetting that we’ve got to adopt such a hard line – what we need is a bit of compassion in our politics, and I think that some of the measures were going in the wrong direction, they won’t help.
“The hard line approach will not, in fact, deter people from coming here – at least on the basis of people I spoke to in Calais, for example – I don’t think it will deter them.
“There are some some minor things in the proposal which will be okay but on the whole I think we’re going in the wrong direction – very much so.”
Recap: MPs receive warning from MI5 about Chinese espionage recruitment
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle wrote to parliamentarians on Tuesday to alert them to the “espionage alert” issued by MI5 highlighting how the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) is trying to reach out to those in Westminster.
“Their aim is to collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf,” he said.
The alert names two head-hunters, Amanda Qiu (BR-YR Executive Search) and Shirly Shen (Internship Union), who are both known to be using LinkedIn profiles to reach out on behalf of China’s MSS, the email said.
The MI5 alert details how the Chinese intelligence service may try to recruit a target.
The alert said: “The Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) seek to collect sensitive information on the UK to gain strategic advantage.
“Following recent examples of attempts to target UK Parliament for intelligence gathering, this espionage alert seeks to highlight typical MSS tradecraft and methodology from a specific group of highly active officers.”
Home Office ready to 'disrupt and degrade' against Chinese espionage
Home Office minister Dan Jarvis said his department would “stand ready to … disrupt, degrade and protect against the dangerous and unrestrained offensive cyber ecosystem that China has allowed to take hold”.
Mr Jarvis said the recent Cyber Security and Resilience Bill would provide safeguards and he did not rule out sanctions as a penalty against those involved in spying.
MPs heard that China is the UK’s third largest trading partner as the minister said it was in the UK’s “long-term strategic interest” to trade and work with China on shared interests, including the environment, research and crime.
However, he added: “We will always, always, challenge any country, including China, that attempts to interfere, influence or undermine the integrity of our democratic institutions, and we will take all necessary measures to protect UK national security.
“That is why we have taken the action today and I am clear that further steps can absolutely be taken. Disrupting and deterring China’s espionage activity wherever it takes place, updating our security powers to keep pace with the threat, helping those who work in politics to recognise, resist and report the threat, and working with partners across the economy to strengthen their security against the threat.
“Our strategy is not just to co-operate. We will engage China where necessary, but we will always act to defend our interests and challenge where our values are threatened.”
'Perfectly reasonable' to pay migrant families denied asylum to return to home countries, Cabinet minister insists
It is “perfectly reasonable” to pay migrant families who have been denied asylum in the UK to return to their home countries, a Cabinet minister has said.
Steve Reed would not be drawn on how much the Government might offer, telling Times Radio: “We will consult on that.”
The Housing Secretary continued: “I think it’s perfectly reasonable to give people financial support to make the journey back to their home.
“In the long run, it’s cheaper for the British taxpayer to do that.
“We need to look at the overall cost of the Tory asylum-seeking system that we inherited.”
Mr Reed stressed that families would not be separated as he defended the plans.
“We cannot have a system that incentivises people to put their children on boats like that. We know that we need more safe and legal routes so that families who have the right to come here and seek asylum can get into the country, but we can’t continue to allow incentives to exist that result in children drowning in the Channel.”
Iain Duncan Smith: China should be on the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme
A list of threats posed by China makes a mockery of the country not being on the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), a Conservative MP has said.
Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is a co-chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, listed a series of ways Beijing has posed a risk.
Addressing ministers, he said: “Bringing forward this whole issue, the China espionage case, following on from the collapse spy case.
“Doesn’t he look back at this and think this is peculiar, because we’ve got Hong Kongers here in the UK now with bounties on their heads, threatened daily by China, dragged into illegal police stations, and then the minister talked about all the other things, threats to our democracy, threats to our industry, cyber threats, threats to our universities, and threats to our MPs, who are sanctioned and who daily have to face these challenges.
“Doesn’t that make a bit of a mockery of the idea that China is not a continuing threat and that they are not now in the upper tier of Firs?”
Security minister Dan Jarvis said the Government had announced a comprehensive set of measures, but there is a “willingness” to go further where required.
Liberal Democrats’ home affairs spokeswoman Lisa Smart said her party welcomed the announcement as a “first step” but it is “not sufficient” by itself and called for the Government to reject plans for a new Chinese embassy near Tower Bridge.
Watch: Home Secretary sets out reforms to overhaul ‘unfair’ asylum system
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is battling a Labour backlash over plans to “restore order and control” to the asylum system.
Labour backbenchers publicly condemned the “shameful” package, which is aimed at deterring migrants from seeking asylum in the UK and making it easier to remove people with no right to be in the country.
Allies of Ms Mahmood warned that “dark forces” would be unleashed if Labour does not respond to voters’ concerns and tackle the problem.
'Every single' Labour MP elected on manifesto pledge to secure UK's borders, Reed says in defence of government
Steve Reed said “every single” Labour MP was elected on a manifesto that pledged to secure the UK’s borders as he defended the government’s asylum reforms amid a backlash from within the party.
Asked whether Labour backbenchers publicly criticising the plans should join the Green Party, the Cabinet minister told Sky News: “Absolutely not.
“Every single one of us who is a Labour MP was elected on the same manifesto, and that manifesto committed us now as a Government to securing our borders.
“It’s very important that we do that. The British people expect us to do that. But we also have to end this vile trade in human lives.”
Pressed on whether he was proud to be part of Sir Keir Starmer’s Government, Mr Reed said “absolutely”, and cited the salience of the migration issue on the doorstep.
Comment: Why the ECHR and its tone-deaf Strasbourg court need reining in
There is a delicious irony that one of the principal midwives of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), Sir David Maxwell Fyfe, was profoundly conservative, and later one of the most reactionary post-war Home Secretaries, leading opposition to the Wolfenden Inquiry’s proposal to decriminalise gay sex between consenting adults. Yet he played a central role in the fledgling Council of Europe, serving as rapporteur of the committee that drafted what became the ECHR, which came into force in 1953.
The apparent contradiction in Fyfe’s positions is less striking than it seems. The Convention was designed as a restatement of core liberties the British believed they already enjoyed, albeit uncodified and inchoate. Few on the left or right would quarrel with the Convention’s actual text. For many continental states, emerging from tyranny and occupation, its articles became a template for modern statements of rights. But the UK resisted incorporation for decades on a bipartisan basis. The argument was simple: we already had these rights, incorporation would be an unnecessary, continental import.
In early 1987, a courageous Conservative MP, Sir Edward Gardner QC, who had been my head of chambers at the Bar, introduced a Private Member’s Bill to incorporate the Convention into domestic law. It died immediately, opposed by both front benches.
Former home secretary Jack Straw writes:
Why the ECHR and its tone-deaf Strasbourg court need reining in
Labour peer says UK 'not as attractive a country to refugees as thought'
A Labour peer who escaped Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia has said he does not think the UK is “that attractive as a country, but people think we are”, in the wake of the Home Secretary’s announcements on the asylum system.
It was put to Lord Alf Dubs on the BBC’s Today programme that refugees want to come to the UK specifically.
The former Labour MP said: “If you go to south-east Europe, if you go to Greece, most people want to go to Germany, so there are different countries that are the most desired in terms of the safety that they will provide.
“I think we’re in danger of getting this the wrong way round, they are people who are fleeing for safety – I don’t think we’re that attractive as a country, but people think we are.”
He added that he does not believe the Government’s plans “will make enough of a difference”.
Lord Dubs added: “My particular fear is integration in local communities: If people are here temporarily, and people know they’re here temporarily, then the danger is that local people say, well, you’re only here for a bit, why should we help you to integrate? Why should your kids go to local schools? And so on.”
