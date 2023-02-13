UK fighter jets ready to shoot down any Chinese spy balloons, says Rishi Sunak

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is ready to launch fighter jets to shoot down any spy balloons from China if they are found flying over the country, Rishi Sunak has suggested.

The prime minister indicated that the UK would not accept any Beijing spy missions in Britain’s airspace after four objects were shot down over the US by the American military.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has ordered a security review, and fellow Tory minister Richard Holden said it was “possible” spy balloons have been deployed across UK airspace.

Mr Sunak said the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country when asked about the matter by broadcasters on Monday.

The PM said: “I want people to know that we will do everything it takes to keep the country safe. We have something called the Quick Reaction Alert Force which involves Typhoon planes which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our air space.”

“I can’t go into detail on national security matters, but we’re in constant touch with our allies and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep our country safe,” he added.

The first balloon was shot down over the US on Saturday 4 February, while a “high altitude object” was shot down over Alaska on Friday. That was followed by another over Canada’s north-western province of Yukon on Saturday.

On Sunday, the US military said it had shot down another unidentified object flying over Lake Huron, between the American state of Michigan and Canada’s Ontario.

The White House said Chinese balloons had been spotted over five continents, though it did not specify which ones.

Mr Wallace said he would work with the US and other partners to examine intelligence and assess the threat posed by the surveillance devices.

“The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security. This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse.”

Mr Wallace said earlier this week that Chinese spy balloons may well have already circled the UK. “Is it the case that a Chinese satellite has probably circled Britain and looked at us? I should think yes.’”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Holden, a transport minister told Sky News: “It is also possible, and I would think likely, that there would be people from the Chinese government trying to act as a hostile state.”

Suspected Chinese spy balloon after being shot down off coast of South Carolina, 4 February (Reuters)

Downing Street said the UK was “well prepared to deal with threats to our airspace”. Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “We have a quick reaction force … And we have very capable ways of maintaining and spotting threats to our airspace.”

No 10 also revealed that the UK’s official designation of China will be reviewed as part of the update to the Integrated review of security, defence and foreign policy.

Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss was thought to be keen to formally redesignate China as a “threat” to Britain.

Asked whether the government was likely to change China’s designation, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: "It is something that is being reviewed as part of the integrated review. You’ll see our position when it is published.”

Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, said British airspace is “protected by an exceptionally quick reaction force, which has proved itself very capable against unknown and hostile aircraft”.

“The US will share with us and Five Eyes allies its conclusions on the capabilities of the Chinese balloons, and at that point, an internal review of our ability to identify, track, disrupt and destroy these balloons will be undertaken,” she told The Telegraph.

China claimed it was preparing to shoot down an object near its own coast, but gave no further information. The spy balloons follow years of deteriorating relations between China and the West.