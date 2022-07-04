✕ Close Russian state TV presenter says Boris Johnson is 'chubby'

Boris Johnson must set out exactly “who knew what and when” about allegations against suspended MP Chris Pincher, Labour has said.

Tamworth MP Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private memberss’ club for Tories in London the night before.

He was suspended from the party on Friday.

The prime minister is coming under pressure to explain why he appointed Mr Pincher to the role despite him resigning over a similar allegation, which he denies, in 2017.

“We want to know who knew what and when and why those decisions were made the way they were,” Baroness Jenny Chapman told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.

“I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher,” she added.

Elsehwhere, Mr Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have pledged what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” up to £6bn to tackle the cost of living crisis.