Chris Pincher news - live: Boris Johnson ‘must reveal who knew what’ about MP
‘I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher,’ Labour MP claims
Boris Johnson must set out exactly “who knew what and when” about allegations against suspended MP Chris Pincher, Labour has said.
Tamworth MP Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private memberss’ club for Tories in London the night before.
He was suspended from the party on Friday.
The prime minister is coming under pressure to explain why he appointed Mr Pincher to the role despite him resigning over a similar allegation, which he denies, in 2017.
“We want to know who knew what and when and why those decisions were made the way they were,” Baroness Jenny Chapman told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.
“I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher,” she added.
Elsehwhere, Mr Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have pledged what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” up to £6bn to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Starmer will stick by promise to quit if he's fined over Partygate, says Labour frontbencher
Labour peer Baroness Jenny Chapman, a shadow minister of state at Cabinet Office, has said Keir Starmer is sticking with his promise to resign as Labour leader if fined by police.
There are reports the Durham Police decision on whether to fine Starmer over the “Beergate” saga could come as early as today – though Labour sources told The Independent they do not know how soon the announcement could come.
Asked if Labour could be looking for a new leader this week, Baroness Chapman told Sky News: “I don’t think so. We have to wait and see what Durham Police say.”
There are also reports that Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) could refuse to accept Starmer’s resignation.
Asked if his resignation could be refused, Baroness Chapman said: “I think Keir has been very clear how he views this.”She added: “Because he is someone with a huge amount of integrity, he had been very clear about what he will do. What the NEC would do if clearly a matter for the NEC.”
Boris Johnson ‘failed to act’ on sexual misconduct claims, say Tory staff
Tory party staff working in parliament have criticised Boris Johnson for a “failure to act” on claims of sexual misconduct, as the PM faces growing calls to explain what he knew about allegations against Chris Pincher.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Boris Johnson 'failed to act' on sexual misconduct claims, say Tory staff
PM has ‘serious questions’ to answer on what he knew about MP’s alleged behaviour, say young staffers
Minister didn’t ask No 10 about Cummings claims before broadcast round
Will Quince admitted that, before appearing in the media on Monday morning, he had not asked Downing Street about allegations by Dominic Cummings that Boris Johnson had referred to Chris Pincher as "Pincher by name, pincher by nature".
The former No 10 adviser alleged that the prime minister had referred to the MP in that way long before appointing him in February.
The children's minister also denied on ITV's Good Morning Britain that Downing Street's handling of the allegations sends a poor message to the young people under his portfolio.
He said that any kind of unacceptable behaviour should be reported to the police and any relevant authorities.
Quince denies junior ministers being rolled out to defend PM
Will Quince has also denied reports that junior ministers are being sent onto the airwaves to defend the prime minister over the controversy, instead of reluctant Cabinet ministers.
He said: “I’m certainly not going to defend the former deputy chief whip.
“The allegations are incredibly serious and I’m appalled by them. But that isn’t the case today, because I was booked in four days ago, in fact five days ago I think it was, to talk about a very important childcare announcement.”
He said the allegations were “indefensible”.
Asked whether the allegations against Chris Pincher were serious enough for the police to become involved if any incident is reported to them, Will Quince said: “I think that is a matter for the police.
“I think the key thing is that we create an environment where everybody feels that if they witness or if they are the victim of sexual assault or predatory behaviour of this nature in line with these allegations, that they feel able to go to the police and the authorities because that’s exactly how investigations can follow and due process take its course.”
The junior minister also declined to say whether his party colleague should resign his seat if the allegations against him are proven.
He said: “That’s a matter for parliament and we have clear processes and procedures in place around recall.”
'You can’t act on rumour’
Junior Minister Will Quince has been quizzed on Sky News about why the prime minister gave former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a job in the first place.
The Tory MP insisted that Boris Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations against Mr Pincher and said he had spoken to No 10 to seek assurances on the matter.
“I have been given categorical assurance that the prime minister was not aware of any serious specific allegation with regards to the former deputy chief whip,” he said.
He continued: “I think these cases are hard because, like any professional organisation, you can’t act on rumour or gossip. As you know, in Westminster there is a lot of rumour or gossip.
“It’s why it’s also so important that when people do witness something which is clearly appalling, well below the standard behaviour we should rightly expect from members of parliament and those who work on the parliamentary estate that it’s reported, and we encourage everybody to come forward and whether it’s the police or the parliamentary authorities, so action can be taken like it was in this case.”
Labour: Tory response to Brexit issues ‘irresponsible’
Baroness Jenny Chapman denied that Labour has plans to “unpick” Brexit.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will latertoday vow not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he sets out his plan to “make Brexit work”.
He will use a speech to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, in maintaining the hard Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson.
“I think that would be the last thing the country wants to see,” the Labour politician told BBC Breakfast. “We’ve had so much division since 2016. I think the last thing certainly Keir Starmer wants to do is to revisit any of that.
“But we do think that the Conservatives, because they have this way of dealing with problems, which is all about, if we need to create a fight to garner some political support within our party, we’ll do that.
“They’re taking that approach to issues like Northern Ireland and we think that that’s irresponsible, and we want to see these issues resolved.”
‘We want to know who knew what’
Labour has said that Boris Johnson still has questions to answer over the Chris Pincher controversy.
“We want to know who knew what and when and why those decisions were made the way they were,” Baroness Jenny Chapman, a shadow minister of state at Cabinet Office, told BBC Breakfast.
“I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher.”
New ‘bill of rights’ exempts government from free speech protections
A new “bill of rights” exempts the government itself from having to comply with its new free speech protections, legal experts have warned.
Justice secretary Dominic Raab said last week that the new charter would stop free speech from being “whittled away” by “wokery and political correctness”.
But clauses included in the bill specifically exempt laws created by ministers from its new free speech test, which means, it will not protect people from the “various threats to free speech posed by the government”.
Jon Stone has more.
New UK 'bill of rights' exempts government from free speech protections
Government policies to crack down on protest and other speech exempted from new laws
