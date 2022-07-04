✕ Close Starmer criticises Johnson’s ‘lack of influence’ over Nato

Boris Johnson “was aware” of past allegations of sexual misconduct against Chris Pincher when promoting him to deputy chief whip, Downing Street has admitted.

The prime minister’s spokesman also did not deny that Mr Johnson used the phrase “Pincher by name, Pincher by nature” against the suspended MP now being investigated for alleged groping.

Calling the claim about the PM’s use of the phrase – made by his former chief political aide Dominic Cummings – “unsubstantiated”, the spokesperson said: “I'm simply not going to comment on content of what was or wasn’t said in private conversations.”

Issuing a fresh call for Mr Johnson to resign over questions about his judgement in appointing Mr Pincher, senior Tory MP Sir Roger Gale warned the Conservative Party “cannot go on like this”, adding: “There has to be a change at the top.”

Mr Pincher, who was hit with a string of other misconduct claims over the weekend, previously resigned from the whips’ office in 2017 amid claims he made an appropriate pass at a Conservative Party candidate.