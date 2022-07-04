Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘was aware’ of Chris Pincher allegations, No 10 admits
Downing Street doesn’t deny PM joked about misconduct of his former whip
Starmer criticises Johnson’s ‘lack of influence’ over Nato
Boris Johnson “was aware” of past allegations of sexual misconduct against Chris Pincher when promoting him to deputy chief whip, Downing Street has admitted.
The prime minister’s spokesman also did not deny that Mr Johnson used the phrase “Pincher by name, Pincher by nature” against the suspended MP now being investigated for alleged groping.
Calling the claim about the PM’s use of the phrase – made by his former chief political aide Dominic Cummings – “unsubstantiated”, the spokesperson said: “I'm simply not going to comment on content of what was or wasn’t said in private conversations.”
Issuing a fresh call for Mr Johnson to resign over questions about his judgement in appointing Mr Pincher, senior Tory MP Sir Roger Gale warned the Conservative Party “cannot go on like this”, adding: “There has to be a change at the top.”
Mr Pincher, who was hit with a string of other misconduct claims over the weekend, previously resigned from the whips’ office in 2017 amid claims he made an appropriate pass at a Conservative Party candidate.
SNP Commons leader says Boris Johnson risks losing trust of world leaders
Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, asked Boris Johnson how he plans to maintain the trust of other world leaders after threatening to break international law over post-Brexit arrangements and with his Rwanda migration policy.
He asked: “Can the prime minister therefore explain, how in this moment of many crises, how exactly breaking international law and threatening to start a trade war with our neighbours helps anyone?”
Mr Johnson responded to say that world leaders at the recent G7 and Nato summits asked him about Ukraine not domestic policies.
Watch: Starmer criticises Johnson’s ‘lack of influence’ over Nato
Sir Keir Starmer responded to Boris Johnson’s statement on the Nato summit to accuse the prime minister of “undermining Britain’s credibility” with threats to break international law over post-Brexit arrangements.
Boris Johnson said Ukraine shopping centre attack ‘strengthened resolve’ of G7 leaders
Boris Johnson said the Russian attack on a shopping centre in central Ukraine rallied G7 leaders behind the defence of the invaded country.
“This barbaric attack on an obviously civilian target strengthened the resolve of my fellow leaders to provide Ukraine with more financial and military backing for, and I quote the communique again, ‘as long as it takes’”, Mr Johnson said in reference to the strike on the Kremenchuk mall last Monday which killed at least 18 people.
Western leaders have condemned the strike, which Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called a terrorist act. Vladimir Putin said the strike was aimed at a nearby weapons depot and denied the mall was a target.
Boris Johnson making statement to MPs
Boris Johnson has told MPs that Britain’s “immediate priority” is working with allies to help Ukraine to conter the Russian invasion.
“All of us understand that if [Vladimir] Putin is not stopped in Ukraine he will find new targets for his revanchist attacks; and we are not defending some abstract ideal but the first principle of a peaceful world, which is that large and powerful countries cannot be allowed to dismember their neighbours,” he said.
The prime minister is making a statement on on the recent Nato, G7 and Commonwealth summits.
Boris Johnson to address Commons shortly
The prime minister will make a statement on the recent Nato, G7 and Commonwealth summits at 3.30pm.
He is also likely to be asked what he knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher after Downing Street admitted he had heard of claims against the MP when promoting him to deputy chief whip.
Hunt refuses to rule out leadership bid
Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has not ruled out a second run at the leadership of the Conservative Party, saying: “We’ll have to see what the circumstances are.”
The former cabinet minister also stood by his view that the Tories will lose the next general election if Boris Johnson remains leader, but stressed that the result would be decided on the economy rather than the Partygate scandal.
Our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports here.
Ukraine needs Marshall-style plan to rebuild Ukraine
Foreign secretary Liz Truss called for a Marshall Plan-style programme for Ukraine, echoing the one used to rebuild Europe after the Second World War.
She told a recovery conference in Switzerland on Monday that the UK is "resolute" in its support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and will "continue to lead in supporting the Ukrainian government's reconstruction and development plan".
Ms Truss said: "This needs to be a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine and it needs to be driven by Ukraine itself.
"We will push for immediate investment and to drive economic growth because it's absolutely imperative we get the Ukrainian economy going.
"We need to be able to support Ukrainians to Ukraine, we need to give people hope about the future, and we need to give them the means to be able to support themselves."
Replace House of Lords with Senate-type chamber, Scottish Labour says
The House of Lords would be scrapped and replaced with an elected senate of nations and regions under proposals from Scottish Labour.
As part of a paper on constitutional change set out by Anas Sarwar on Monday, the new chamber would have a specific mandate to ensure the smallest regions around the UK are not marginalised.
Elections for the senate would take place at a different time to general elections and votes for the devolved parliaments, with term times being longer than those for MPs.
The paper on constitutional change was released as Mr Sarwar spoke at a Fabian Society event in London.
It also set out plans for "joint governance councils" between UK and devolved ministers with a legal duty to co-operate.
The Scottish Labour leader said: "The House of Lords, in its current form, is an institution that has no place in 21st-century politics.
"It is unacceptable, and has been for far too long, to have unelected representatives wielding such power.
"The House of Lords must be abolished and replaced with an institution which better reflects the make-up and the identity of the United Kingdom."
Labour now ‘indistinguishable’ from Tories on Brexit, SNP says
The Labour Party is now "indistinguishable" from the Tories on Brexit, an SNP MP has said, Adam Forrest, our politics correspondent, reports.
Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, made the comments as Labour leader Keir Starmer prepared to deliver a speech on the party's stance on the issue, following two years of near silence.
Stamer was expected to say that a future Labour government would not seek to rejoin the single market and aim to fix the Northern Ireland protocol, without threatening unilateral action to override it.
Mr Blackford said: “By running scared of the Tories and mutating into a pale imitation of Boris Johnson, Starmer is offering no real change at all.
“Keir Starmer has strengthened the case for independence by embracing the Tories’ hard Brexit.”
Channel crossings resume after three-day hiatus
A young girl was carried to safety by a member of the armed forces as more migrants arrived on the Kent coast.
Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with a woman also seen being helped ashore and then pushed away in a wheelchair in Dover.
So far this year, around 12,700 people have made the crossing after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies.
Some 3,136 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June, the highest monthly total this year, PA news agency analysis of government figures showed.
But Monday was the first day of crossings in July, with none recorded by the Ministry of Defence between Friday and Sunday.
It comes as the National Crime Agency vowed to continue trying to tackle people smuggling after a series of arrests were made over the deaths of 27 people trying to cross the Channel last year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking 'Register' you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
