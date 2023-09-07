Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Pincher has announced that he is resigning his Tamworth seat, sparking a fresh by-election headache for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

Mr Pincher – the former Tory deputy chief whip – lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension after he was found to have drunkenly groped two men at the Carlton Club.

He said in statement on Thursday that he has “made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons” after his punishment – likely to led to a recall petition – was upheld.

“I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election,” said the MP. “However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.”

Mr Pincher added: “I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.

“Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people. I shall make no further comment at this time.”

More follows…